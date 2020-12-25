Your daily horoscope: December 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday will give you great tips on how the world works, which, in turn, will give you a huge advantage over most other people. Take time each day to quiet your mind so that your inner voice can be heard.

ARIES (March 21 to April 20):

You may be feeling a little vulnerable at the moment, but Aries is rarely in a fragile mood for long and you will soon find something to cheer you up. So, you can make your job cheer other people up too, if they need it.

TAURUS (April 21 to May 21):

Someone you consider a friend, or at least a friendly acquaintance, may say something less than friendly today, but don’t take it seriously. It may be the case that you are being too sensitive. Did they really mean what you thought they meant?

The story continues below the announcement

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You recently took on tasks that were clearly too much for you. Now you need to be smart and make sure you are within your natural limits. You don’t have to face the world every day Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 to July 23):

You may be tempted to postpone the end of something that once seemed like fun, but now it just annoys you, but if you do, you’ll have to come back to it later. Do you really want that? Do it now and move on forever.

LEO (July 24 to August 23):

A relationship that is going through a difficult time should get a little easier between now and the end of the year, but you still need to accept the fact that you two have some important differences that need to be resolved.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23):

If you insist on continuing with something that clearly isn’t working, it can cause all sorts of problems later, so put your ego aside and admit that it’s time to let go. It won’t reflect badly on you – well, not much.

LIBRA (September 24 to October 23):

Why is such a small problem causing so much headache? It’s probably because you’ve spent so much time trying to figure out all the possible resolutions that your head is spinning. Give a break. Come back later – much later.

SCORPIO (October 24 to November 22):

It’s great to want to help people who can’t share their good fortune, but if you do a lot for them, it can be counterproductive, as they stop trying to help themselves. Find ways to encourage them to be more independent.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 to December 21):

What other people want is irrelevant – it’s what you want that counts. This may sound selfish, but sometimes you have to put your own interests first and this is one of those moments. Furthermore, what is good for you will be good for those around you.

The story continues below the announcement

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 20):

A situation that you have struggled to understand will resolve itself today and you will realize that there has never been much chance of finding the answer yourself. Don’t worry about trying to explain it to others – they’ll understand even less than you do!

AQUARIUS (January 21 to February 19):

You must remain positive in thoughts, words and actions. Looking at the state of the world around you, it may seem logical to be discouraged, but there is light at the end of the tunnel – and it may not be as far as you think.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20):

If you focus your attention in one direction today, you may miss something of enormous significance that comes to you – and passes you – coming from the other direction. You can’t have eyes on the back of your neck, but you can, and should, be mentally alert.

Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com