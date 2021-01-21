You can see Uranus, Mars and the moon approaching in a rare view of the night sky tonight

Uranus and Mars will be visible together in the night sky tonight, January 21, 2021.

Look tonight (January 21) to see Uranus and Mars nestled in the night sky – just don’t forget your binoculars.

Yesterday (January 20) on Inauguration Day in the United States, the two planets were in conjunction, meaning that they appeared very close in the sky. Tonight, the planets will share the same “right ascension”, with Mars passing just 1.75 degrees north of Uranus, according to Earthsky.org . (Your fist with your extended arm covers about 10 degrees from the sky.) The moon will also be shining nearby, making it a good reference point to start when looking for planets.

Uranus, the seventh planet in our solar system, which orbits 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers) from the Sun, will have a magnitude of 5.8 in the sky. Meanwhile, Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, which orbits an average distance of “only” 143.6 million miles (231.1 million km), will be visible at magnitude 0.2.

The lower the number of a cosmic object’s magnitude, the brighter it is (there are even seriously bright objects with negative magnitudes), so Mars will be significantly brighter in the sky than Uranus. But, although Uranus is difficult to detect, both will still be visible with the help of binoculars, although the planets are too far apart to fit in a telescope’s field of view, according to in-the-sky.org .

To try to find Uranus, first “find the crescent moon and the Red Planet a few hours after dark. Scan Mars for the moon and you should be able to find Uranus’ bluish disk.,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in his monthly series of sky watching “What’s Up”.

Now, while Uranus and Mars will be doing this show in the night sky, they won’t be the only planets coming out tonight. Both Jupiter and Saturn are still officially in the night sky, although the light from the setting sun makes them invisible, according to Earthsky.org.

