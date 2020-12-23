Woman accused of murder after Toronto lawyer hit and killed by U-Haul truck in Midtown parking lot

A 62-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto lawyer who was run over and killed by a U-Haul truck in an underground parking lot in Midtown on Friday night.

Investigators say Scott Rosen, 52, finished the day’s work at his law firm in the Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area around 5:30 pm, when he was hit by the driver of a rented U-Haul truck in the building’s underground garage.

The driver of the vehicle took off and Rosen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis previously told reporters that the suspect had been waiting for Rosen in the garage for some time before the murder.

U-Haul was recovered later that night in the Bathurst and Dundas streets area.

Investigators have not yet released any information on the possible reason for the attack.

“It is very disturbing to say the least. As far as I know, Mr. Rosen was a very good lawyer. Way up and up. I was informed that he was proud of his work, ”said Lioumanis at a news conference earlier this week.

This afternoon, police confirmed that a suspect was arrested at a Toronto home around 4 am on Wednesday.

Anh Thu Chiem of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rosen’s death. She appeared in the College Park courthouse via video link earlier today.

Lioumanis said he was able to track a suspect after speaking with witnesses and analyzing video surveillance images of the area where the incident occurred.

The police said Rosen and Chiem knew each other and Lioumanis said that, at this point, investigators believe they had some kind of business relationship that was linked to their work as a commercial litigator.

Law enforcement officials are still working to determine whether anyone else may be involved in the murder, said Lioumanis.