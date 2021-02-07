Why $ 2,000 for a hotel quarantine? Your questions about Ottawa’s new travel rules answered

Were you confused by Ottawa’s new strict rules designed to discourage travel during the COVID-19 pandemic?

You are not alone.

After the federal government announced the new travel measures on January 29, CBC News was inundated with emails from Canadians wanting to know more – including how Ottawa filed a $ 2,000 quarantine account.

So far, the government has only offered general details about the new rules, but promises to provide more information in the coming days.

Here’s what we know now.

Air passenger rules explained

Some of the government’s new travel measures are already in place. On January 31, Canada’s major airlines – in an agreement with Ottawa – canceled all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30.

Several American airlines still fly from Canada to these destinations, but passengers will encounter at least one stopover in the United States along the way.

Canada’s airlines are still flying to the United States, because essential workers must travel between Canada and the US during the pandemic, Transport Canada told CBC News on Thursday.

Passengers bound for Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding, and all flights entering the country are now channeled to four major airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

According to the government, most air travelers entering Canada will soon have to take another COVID-19 test on arrival and wait for the results – up to three days – at a designated hotel. Passengers with a negative test can leave and finish the rest of the 14-day quarantine at home.

Those with positive test results will be required to stay at a designated government facility.

What is the cost?

Passengers will be charged for their stay at the hotel and Ottawa suggested that the cost could be around $ 2,000. It is not clear whether two people sharing a room would have to pay twice that amount.

Many people question how a three-day stay at a hotel can total $ 2,000. The government says the amount will also cover related expenses, such as the cost of testing, transportation, hotel security and additional health protection for hotel staff. Presumably, meals would also be included.

“It’s not just the cost of a hotel room,” said Public Security Minister Bill Blair on 29 January.

He said that travelers should not refuse the price.

“We think that if they make that choice [to travel], that they should bear the full cost and responsibility for all measures that are necessary to keep Canadians safe. “

Any exception to the rule?

The government said there will be “limited exceptions” to the hotel’s quarantine requirement, but has not yet defined who will be exempt. At a news conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that there might be some room for maneuver for extreme cases.

“Obviously, there may be specific compassionate or humanitarian exceptions that must be made in certain situations, and we will look at them,” he said.

WATCH | Do the new COVID-19 travel restrictions go far enough ?:

Doctors with infectious diseases answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether Canada’s new travel restrictions go far enough and what has been learned about the variants. 5:41

Some snow birds that have already received the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida they asked CBC News whether they would be exempt from the hotel’s quarantine requirement.

Ottawa says no, at least not at the moment.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s director of public health, said on Friday that it is not clear whether vaccinated people can still catch the virus without developing symptoms and infecting others.

“The scientific principle that underlies the application of vaccines for international travel cannot be done at this time, because we do not know whether vaccines reduce transmission,” she told CBC News.

When will the hotel’s quarantine rule go into effect?

The start date is still up.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra suggested last Sunday, air passengers could be driven to hotels as early as 4 February.

But on February 2, Trudeau indicated that it could take weeks for the hotel’s quarantine requirement to take effect.

“We hope that this will be implemented in the coming weeks,” he said in French at a news conference. “People are working hard to create a system that will be in place before people start traveling for the March vacation.”

What happens if I refuse to obey?

In a press release announcing With the new travel measures, the government has also imposed fines for breaking the country’s quarantine requirement. Violators can face serious penalties, including six months in prison and / or up to $ 750,000 in fines.

And the land border?

Since Canada’s land border with the United States is closed to non-essential traffic, the majority of people who currently cross over to Canada by land are essential workers who are exempt from quarantine.

But some snow birds that flew to the US sunbelt states this winter sent their cars across the border and I plan to go home.

At this point, the hotel’s quarantine rule does not apply to travelers crossing to Canada by land. But the government has indicated that it is working on stricter rules at the land border, such as the COVID-19 test requirement for non-essential travelers.

“We are also looking for ways to further strengthen our land border measures,” Trudeau said on Friday. “We will have more to announce about this soon.”