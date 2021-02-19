What you need to know about COVID-19 in BC on February 19

THE MOST RECENTLY:

A live briefing with BC health officials is scheduled for 3 pm PT

As of Thursday, there were 224 people hospitalized with the disease, including 60 in intensive care.

There are 4,348 active cases of the new coronavirus across the province.

A total of 1,321 people died of COVID-19 in BC from 75,327 confirmed cases.

To date, 180,691 doses of the vaccine have been administered, including 29,952 second doses.

A live briefing on the COVID-19 situation is scheduled for Friday afternoon, when British Colombians can expect to hear questions about the sudden increase in new cases the day before.

In a written statement on Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 617 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The statement did not include an explanation for the sharp jump in daily numbers ranging from 400 to 500 confirmed cases in recent weeks.

However, Henry and Dix reminded the public of the importance of following public health orders that prohibit all meetings in light of recent increases in the Northern Health and Lower Mainland region.

“We remind everyone of the importance of wearing all our protective layers: keeping a safe distance from others, washing your hands regularly, staying home when we are sick, wearing a mask in all public spaces and having COVID-19 safety plans robust in all companies “, they said.

“We all know what we need to do. Until we have a wide availability of the vaccine, these small steps make a big difference to help keep us safe. ”

As of Thursday, there were 4,348 active cases of COVID-19 in BC. Of these, 224 people are in the hospital, including 60 in intensive care. Another 7,440 people are being monitored by the public health network due to exposure to known cases of the virus.

To date, 1,321 people have died of infection with the new coronavirus in BC out of 75,327 confirmed cases. A total of 69,602 with a positive test recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, 180,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in BC, including 29,952 second doses.

