What you need to know about COVID-19 in BC for November 26

738 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, along with another 13 deaths.

To date, there are 29,086 confirmed cases in the province.

294 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care.

371 people have already died of the disease.

Masks are a must for everyone in indoor public spaces and retail environments.

Anyone who fails to comply can face a $ 230 fine.

British Columbia added 738 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the province continued to ask everyone to pause social interactions and said there could be fines for those who don’t wear masks.

The Fraser Health region continued to drive an increase in new infections, with 443 or 60 percent of new cases on Wednesday.

Data correction

On Wednesday, the Provincial Minister of Health, Dr. Bonnie Henry, also announced a data correction for Fraser Health’s results last week due to a data breach.

Fraser Health’s daily numbers changed from November 16 to November 24. On Tuesday, 678 cases were originally announced for the region. The exact number is 432. This means that the total number of new cases in BC that day was revised to 695, from what was reported as a record 941.

The BC government published a complete list of corrected data connected.

Overall, the corrected data still showed the province’s COVID-19 curve trending upwards, but at a slower rate than originally reported.

Fraser Health peak ‘did not happen’: health officer

Fraser Health’s director of medical health, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, said the correction shows that the number of cases at that health authority has stabilized rather than increased.

“That peak […] Did not happen. Our case count is fluctuating around 500 cases per day. That number has been stable for a few weeks, “she said at CBC’s The Early Edition.

Brodkin said that most transmissions at Fraser Health continue to occur in private homes, with individuals being infected in the community and transmitting the virus to their home contacts. She said the transmission is also occurring in essential workplaces and gyms, and that in 20 percent of cases the source of the transmission cannot be identified.

But she said there was no broadcast as a result of community events like Diwali, and that contact trackers can still find 95 percent of contacts within 24 hours.

“The current restrictions are working. The exponential rise has stopped,” she said.

Brodkin said the failure in the reported numbers came about as a result of a bug with a laboratory information system and was a single incident that was “quickly identified and corrected”.

What’s happening in other parts of Canada

There have been more than 348,944 boxes of COVID-19 In Canada.

A vaccine is expected to be available next year, but Canada has not yet specified how it will be distributed, in addition to the promise to work with provinces and territories to purchase refrigerated storage.

The federal government purchased 358 million doses of the vaccine from seven companies, a kind of insurance policy in case some of the vaccines being developed prove to be ineffective in clinical trials.