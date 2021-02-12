What you need to know about COVID-19 in BC for February 12

THE MOST RECENTLY:

Friday’s update is expected at a live briefing scheduled for 3pm PT.

As British Columbia is heading for a long weekend, a travel notice and bans on all meetings and events are still in effect.

Health officials spent the past week asking British Colombians to stay home and stay with their families on Family Day in order to control a slight downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at the lowest level since November 19, with 224 people hospitalized, including 63 in intensive care.

For almost two weeks, health officials announced fewer than 500 new cases every day, but they stubbornly hovered between 400 and 500, without falling further.

As of Thursday, there were 4,317 active cases of coronavirus in the province. To date, 1,278 people have died from 72,305 confirmed cases in BC

So far, 159,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 15,684 second doses.

What’s happening in other parts of Canada

Starting at 10pm on Thursday, Canada reported 817,163 cases of COVID-19, with 37,747 cases considered active.

A total of 21,088 people died.