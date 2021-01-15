What we know about the final hours of Trump’s presidency: he’s not wasting time

Continuation of article content
From there, he heads to Andrews Joint Base for his flight to Palm Beach International Airport and at noon, when the 45th presidency is officially concluded, citizen Donald Trump is expected to be at his nearby club or golf course. Vice President Mike Pence, however, will be present at the inauguration.
CNN reported on Friday that Trump is exploring with advisers the possibility of a last breath with “a military-style farewell and a crowd of supporters”, whether at the White House, Andrews Joint Base or at Palm Beach airport. Reuters quoted a source on Friday as saying that the farewell is scheduled for the base outside Washington, where Air Force One is based.
At least one obstacle has arisen with the president who is leaving and the one who is entering two locations – what to do with the 45-pound portfolio that accompanies the president wherever he goes in the event of a nuclear attack.
The White House Military Office plans to send a nuclear football to Florida with Trump and then disable nuclear codes at noon on Friday, when Biden takes possession of a second set of nuclear codes in Washington, reported CNN.
Trump refused to speak to Biden and his wife Jill, and it is unclear whether he will write a letter and leave it at the Resolute Table in the Oval Office for Biden to read. Trump received this letter from his predecessor Barack Obama, who wrote: “Michelle and I wish you and Melania the best when embarking on this great adventure and we know that we are ready to help in any way we can. “
There was uncertainty in the White House about where Trump would go after his presidency. Aides presumed Mar-a-Lago, but the president did not tell them of his plans or publicly say what he will do after leaving the White House, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.
Trump advisers who can work for him after the White House include Nick Luna, the Oval Office Director of Operations and Trump’s “man in the body”; Molly Michael, Trump’s assistant assistant; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, people said. Luna’s wife, Cassidy Luna, an assistant to the president, can work for Kushner.
People asked not to be identified because he did not make them public and may change his mind.
Trump’s team began vacating the White House.
On Wednesday, a Reuters photographer pulled the president’s commercial adviser, Peter Navarro, from the White House, carrying a large framed photograph of one of Trump’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Photographers also saw team mate Mark Meadows’ wife Debbie Meadows placing a stuffed pheasant in the trunk of a car along with the boxes.