What we know about the final hours of Trump’s presidency: he’s not wasting time

From there, he heads to Andrews Joint Base for his flight to Palm Beach International Airport and at noon, when the 45th presidency is officially concluded, citizen Donald Trump is expected to be at his nearby club or golf course. Vice President Mike Pence, however, will be present at the inauguration.

CNN reported on Friday that Trump is exploring with advisers the possibility of a last breath with “a military-style farewell and a crowd of supporters”, whether at the White House, Andrews Joint Base or at Palm Beach airport. Reuters quoted a source on Friday as saying that the farewell is scheduled for the base outside Washington, where Air Force One is based.

At least one obstacle has arisen with the president who is leaving and the one who is entering two locations – what to do with the 45-pound portfolio that accompanies the president wherever he goes in the event of a nuclear attack.

The White House Military Office plans to send a nuclear football to Florida with Trump and then disable nuclear codes at noon on Friday, when Biden takes possession of a second set of nuclear codes in Washington, reported CNN.