Western Hockey League announces delay at the start of the 2020-21 regular season – WHL Network

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that it will delay the start of the 2020-21 WHL regular season and, after further consultations with regional health officials, the Board of Governors will meet in January to consider possible start dates.

With public health restrictions in place in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States, the WHL is in no position to begin its regular season as planned on January 8.

The WHL will continue to work with the government and health authorities in our region as we consider schedule options for the regular WHL season 2020-21. The WHL has developed a series of protocols in consultation with health officials that are necessary to protect WHL players, employees, officials and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to make every effort to start our season, but our first priority has always been the health and safety of our players and all WHL members,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Given the public health restrictions that are in place, we are in no position to set a new target date for our season. We will continue to consult with health authorities to determine when it is safe and responsible to start our season. “

