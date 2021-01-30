VILLAGE ARCADE: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla learns from the past to create an uniquely polished experience

Ubisoft’s last entry in its popular stealth RPG series is a departure from the previous titles, but that’s not a bad thing.

I caught Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla right after it went on sale around Boxing Day. I had just started a much-deserved vacation and wanted to see what third party developers were doing with the Xbox Series X – most of what I had played up to that dot came from my portfolio of games or original games optimized for next generation consoles.

I’ve always been interested in the science fiction / non-historical fiction mix that the series offers and I’d also just finished Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey– So I was looking forward to playing something new in that universe.

I had read some reviews from users who painted the game in a negative way. People complained about the environment – it was not as beautiful as Odyssey Ancient Greece – and others said that the game’s combat lacked the subtlety and elegance that previous versions offered.

But one of the biggest complaints I read was something I was looking for in a game: the amount of time people spent on it. I’ve always liked games that offer a rich world that you can really dive into for a while, but during a global pandemic, I was even more attracted to games with lots of moving parts.

I made a bet and spent some money in the hope that the game would have enough to keep me interested, despite all these flaws that people mentioned online.

But what I didn’t expect was to fall in love with the “flaws” of the game, because what many of these analyzes did not provide was a crucial detail: the context.

Courageous combat for a difficult era

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla follows Eivor – a Viking – as she embarks on a journey through Europe, starting with Norway, traveling through the UK and finally a part of Vinland (now what we call North America).

As an experienced Viking, Eivor knows the battle well. Exploration-focused players will face the battle in the form of invasions with the crew of Eivor – a team of Vikings known as the Raven Clan.

And while these reviewers were right about the combat being different from previous entries in the series, I disagree that this is a bad thing.

Valhalla’s the combat makes the game much more believable. If Eivor ran around attacking subtly, the game would seem much less engaging.

Instead, combat in Valhalla it looks more like a hack and slash with a layer of sand on top – something that resonates much better over time.

This truth carries the graphic appeal of the game because of its authentic setting. The game may not be as beautiful as Odyssey Ancient Greece, but this is because the game takes place mainly in the United Kingdom, where plains and hills are the common scenario.

But Valhalla makes these details stand out at a level that really needs to be experienced. The game takes place mainly in the fall and winter season, which gave the development team plenty of opportunities to create a really amazing color palette.

Images may lose that Mediterranean appeal, but the introduction of fog, dynamic weather and vibrant autumn colors adds a new level of beauty to the assassins Creed universe.

A completely polished package

What I’m trying to emphasize here is that the sum of Valhalla’s the pieces cannot be compared to other games in the series.

I first looked at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla because I wanted something that could entertain me for hours while the restrictions of the pandemic continued to increase. I definitely took it from Valhalla, but most importantly, I also found a polished game that completely immersed me in your world.

The game also evolves beyond the formula established by Odyssey or same Origins. The new trilogy of assassins Creed games presents an interesting web of stories, but Valhalla addresses this in a better way than previous titles.

Instead of punching the player with side missions after side missions to get enough skills to progress the main story, Valhalla puts most of its chips in the main story. This does not mean that Valhalla it has no parallel content, but treats side missions as mysteries, rather than a diary full of missions.

It is these changes, as well as the level of authenticity, that make Valhalla an impressive game. Where Odyssey it often felt like work, Valhalla proved to be the escape I was looking for.