Video: parodies of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Gina Carano after the resignation of ‘Mandalorian’

What Gina Carano have in common with Britney Spears, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo? They were all falsified in the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live.

Carano was fired from her role in The Mandalorian earlier this month, after a series of controversial messages on social networks. The post that ended up being the final nail in the proverbial coffin compared the situation suffered by conservatives in America to Jews who were massacred during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

So, in the classic SNL fashion, they had to bring the controversy to light.

The open cold for Saturday’s edition featured a talk show hosted by Spears – played by Chloe Fineman – called Oops, you did it again where celebrities and influential figures apologize after questionable and widely criticized behavior.

The former MMA fighter and pioneer was portrayed by Cecily Strong, and the character explained that she was not on the fiction show to apologize.

“I would never have made that comparison with the Nazi if I knew that everyone would be so Nazi about it,” said Strong in Carano’s character in the parody.

The opening also featured Aidy Bryant playing Cruz after the Texas senator vacationed in Cancun in the midst of the state’s energy crisis due to a rare winter storm, while Pete Davidson took on the role of Governor Cuomo, who is under investigation to find out how your government handled nursing homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check the complete opening of the cold SNL above.