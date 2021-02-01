Variant of COVID-19 in the Barrie outbreak alters conventional wisdom of dissemination

Kerry Austin’s mother, Marion Rouse, died of COVID-19 at Roberta Place in Barrie, Ontario, on January 11, 2021. Courtesy of family

Kerry Austin was surprised when he got a call from public health, telling him to stay home and isolate himself until further notice.

She had already spent two weeks confined at home after she sat next to her mother’s bed on the day she died. Marion Rouse, 73, succumbed to coronavirus on January 11 at Roberta Place, a long-term home in Barrie, north of Toronto.

Ms. Austin’s situation illustrates the fall in conventional wisdom about how the virus spreads. A new variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in Britain and now in several other countries, including Canada, is behind the devastating outbreak at Roberta Place.

Growing evidence that the highly contagious and easily transmitted British variant has spread to the local community in Barrie and beyond is forcing public health officials to reexamine what constitutes close contact, while renewing efforts to identify, manage and evaluate those who have been exposed to the virus.

The federal government is also preparing to bring new travel restrictions in the hope of containing domestic variant growth. In just three weeks, the Roberta Place outbreak associated with an international travel case infected everyone except one of the house’s 129 residents. Another eight residents died over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 61.

“With this variant, we always work one or two steps behind the virus,” said Carmine Stumpo, executive director of Memorial Hospital for Soldiers Orillia, who is helping Roberta Place manage the outbreak. “It is moving faster than we are now.”

The variant known as B.1.1.7 was initially confirmed at Roberta Place on January 23 on six swabs and has since been found in another long-term home in the Simcoe Muskoka region, where two members of the Bradford Valley Care team Community tested positive. Two other confirmed cases in the region are not connected to any of the houses.

More than 300 kilometers away, in southeastern Ontario, public health officials in Kingston announced their first confirmed case of the variant on Monday. A spokeswoman for the health unit said a resident of Kingston, who has already recovered from the virus, traveled several weeks ago on business to Barrie. The individual is not connected to the outbreaks in Roberta Place and Bradford Valley, said Suzette Taggart.

In southwestern Ontario, public health officials announced their first case of the variant this weekend at Columbia Forest, a long-term home in Waterloo. However, there is no known connection with Barrie.

The York region north of Toronto had 15 confirmed cases of the British variant last week – the largest in Ontario. Karim Kurji, the region’s medical health officer, set up a new contact tracking unit focused exclusively on tracking anyone who has come in contact with individuals who have tested positive for the variant.

“There are several close contacts being investigated,” said Kurji in an interview. “We can expect more cases.”

Contact trackers in the York area are finding that some individuals who tested positive for the highly contagious variant were in a retail store for just a few minutes. Dr. Kurji is in talks with Ontario Public Health to lower the limit of what is normally considered a high-risk contact: face-to-face interaction in two meters for at least 15 minutes.

An Ontario Health Minister spokeswoman, Christine Elliott, said on Sunday that the government had provided provisional guidance to the province’s public health units for screening and tracking case contacts associated with worrying COVID-19 variants.

“This guidance includes a lower limit for classifying contacts as being at high risk of exposure and requiring quarantine,” said Alexandra Hilkene by email.

Ms. Austin wonders if she has been involved in the most stringent measures. After isolating herself for 14 days, she worked a shift on January 25 at a supermarket in Barrie, where she has a part-time job. She was scheduled to work this weekend until a public health official advised her to stay home again. “I don’t know what’s going on,” Austin said in an interview.

After confirming the variant, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit shortened the exposure time to just one second if individuals were not wearing face masks.

Mrs. Austin was wearing two face masks, a shield, a dress and gloves on the day she spent several hours by her mother’s bed. Her mother – known at home as Miss Marion – looked “perfectly fine” when he spoke to her on the phone the night before her death. “It took too long,” said Austin.

His mother was one of the first two residents of Roberta Place to die from the virus, three days after an outbreak was declared on January 8.

Medical supplies are delivered to Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, Ontario, on January 17, 2021. Cole Burston / The Globe and Mail

Kelly Wright, a family doctor in Barrie, arrived at Roberta Place a week after the outbreak began and worked there for eight days after the home’s medical director called for help. It quickly transformed residents’ rooms into intensive care wards as more and more people became ill. “It was sad to see patients die,” she said. “There was no time to mourn.”

The nursing home is the second hardest hit in Ontario, after the Tendercare Living Center, east of Toronto, where a record 81 residents died of COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is renovating its contact tracking systems, instead of relying on people who test positive for COVID-19 to track their contacts. It is one of many regions in Canada that significantly reduced the identification, management and evaluation of those who were exposed because they were no longer able to keep pace with new infections.

But even with extra help from the provincial government and other health facilities, Colin Lee, Associate Medical Officer for Health, said he was concerned that the region would not be able to reach everyone.

“We are currently struggling to reach each person in 24 hours,” Lee told reporters on Friday. “I honestly believe that we will continue to be overwhelmed with more and more cases.”

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes new variants of the virus more likely. Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

