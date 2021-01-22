Variant of COVID-19 detected in long-term care homes in Ontario is very worrying, public health officials say

More than 90 percent of residents in Barrie, Ont. long-stay homes tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

At least 122 of the 130 residents of Long Term Home Roberta Place have been infected, the home said in a statement to CBC Toronto on Thursday.

Since the outbreak, 19 residents have died and 69 employees are infected.

Jeremy Taggart found out on Wednesday that his mother, Beryl Taggart, was one of the residents who tested positive.

Taggart said that just two weeks ago the house guaranteed that the outbreak would be contained.

“Now it’s just this pit that raises its head: ‘Dare to go in there and you’ll get COVID-19’, I don’t understand,” he said.

Jeremy Taggart discovered on Wednesday that his mother, Beryl Taggart, was one of the residents of the house who had tested positive for the new coronavirus. (CBC)

Taggart says his mother has yet to show any symptoms, but is frustrated with the communication from home.

“Clearly, they are overwhelmed. They are not admitting that they are overwhelmed, I don’t know why. They needed help for two weeks and it’s a disaster and here I am, just kind of sitting and waiting.”

On Thursday, local public health officials said there was cause for concern about the still-to-be-identified variant of COVID-19 at home.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said the exceptionally rapid spread of the virus at Roberta Place earlier this month prompted authorities to begin testing for a variant strain.

Fifty-five people in the nursing home became ill 48 hours after the first COVID-19 case was identified, said Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer at the health facility.

The variant has been identified in six cases and new results are expected in the coming days, the unit said.

“The problem is that it spreads so quickly to so many people that, ultimately, you will have a greater chance of more seriously ill people and [more] deaths, “said Lee.

‘I just wish I could go back in time’

Lee told CBC Toronto that the first variant case appears to be in a team member. He said the person had close contact with someone who traveled abroad.

“I just wish I could go back in time if we had a vaccine a month before we went on Saturday. I think this outbreak would be much less serious,” said Lee.

There is a “very high probability” that the variant detected at home is one of the three known variants of COVID-19 – strains from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, Lee said.

Public health officials will run more tests at home and try to immunize as many residents and staff as possible, he said.

A previous immunization effort saw only 21 residents vaccinated, as most others were already infected with COVID-19, he said.

“We went there on Saturday and immunized as much as we could,” he said.

The main objective is to prevent the spread

The health facility is trying to reach all close contacts of infected people as quickly as possible so that they can isolate themselves if necessary, Lee said.

“One of our main goals now is to prevent the spread further, as it reaches homes and other hospitals,” said Lee.

Dr Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate health chief, said public health officials will also step up infection prevention and control at home.

Yaffe said the source of the infection is still difficult to determine as the outbreak in the home is still under investigation.

“At this point, we know that a mutation is there. The 501 mutation that is associated with increased transmissibility … We don’t know which mutant it is, or which variant is of concern,” she said.

“So it is difficult to say now how widespread it is, because we don’t even know exactly what it is.”

Fifty-five people in the nursing home became ill 48 hours after the first COVID-19 case was identified, said Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer at the local public health unit. Lee describes the spread as ‘tremendously fast’. (EVAN MITSUI)

Last week, the Canadian Red Cross was sent to Roberta Place to help with the growing outbreak.

Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, along with other local organizations, was also asked to help manage it.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said on Thursday that it is working with its health partners to ensure that staffing levels at home are sufficient.

“This development underscores the need for everyone to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our long-term homes, especially as we find more evidence of new variants in our communities,” said spokeswoman Krystle Caputo.

Taggart says he wants the Canadian Forces to help his mother and other patients on the premises in the same way that the military helped several long-term homes in Ontario during the first wave of the pandemic.

“They had the military in the spring. What the hell is going on? Where are they? Anything! We need everyone on deck,” said Taggart.