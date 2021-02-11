Vaccinated people do not need quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, says the US CDC

People who have received the full course of COVID-19 vaccines can skip the standard 14-day quarantine after exposure to someone with the infection, as long as they remain asymptomatic, advised US public health officials.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that vaccines have been shown to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, considered a more important role in the transmission of the virus than asymptomatic diseases.

“The individual and social benefits of avoiding unnecessary quarantine can outweigh the potential, but unknown, risk of transmission (between vaccinated individuals),” said the CDC.

The agency established strict criteria for people who would no longer need to be quarantined after vaccinations, including receiving both doses of a two-dose vaccine.

People who choose not to quarantine should do so only if they have received the last dose within three months, and should avoid quarantine just 14 days after the last injection, the time it takes to develop immunity, the CDC said.

Fully vaccinated people who do not quarantine should still experience symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

The two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. Johnson & Johnson applied for a US authorization for its single dose last week.

