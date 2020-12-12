US Supreme Court ends Texas lawsuit and Trump’s offer to undo electoral defeat

WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long process in Texas and supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, which seeks to nullify the voting results in four states, which caused him a setback. overwhelming in his quest to undo electoral loss for President-elect Joe Biden.

Judges in a brief order rejected Texas’s offer to file the extraordinary challenge aimed at Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin directly with the Supreme Court, as is permitted in some cases of litigation between states under a legal doctrine called “original jurisdiction” “.

The order said Texas had no legal standing to file a complaint.

“Texas has shown no recognizable judicial interest in the way another state conducts its elections,” said the court in the unsigned order.

The case was opened on Tuesday by Texas Republican Attorney General, a Trump ally, against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Republican president on Wednesday filed a motion to intervene and become a claimant.

The four states in a court case on Thursday asked ministers to dismiss the lawsuit, which they said had no factual or legal basis.

Lawrence Hurley reporting; edition of Will Dunham and Grant McCool