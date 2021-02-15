United Arab Emirates Hope Mars spacecraft sends home its first image of the red planet

The United Arab Emirates Hope spacecraft sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said on Sunday, days after the spacecraft successfully entered the orbit of the Red Planet.

The image “captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging in the morning sunlight,” it said in a statement.

The image was taken from an altitude of 24,700 kilometers (15,300 miles) above the Martian surface on Wednesday, a day after the probe’s entry. Mars’ orbit, said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, shared the colorful image on Twitter.

“The first image of Mars captured by the first Arabian probe in history,” he wrote.

From a height of 25,000 km from the surface of the red planet … the first image of Mars by the first Arabian probe in history The first image of Mars captured by the first Arabian probe in history, 25,000 km above the surface of the Red Planet pic.twitter.com/Qgh2Cn3JPF – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2021

The mission aims to reveal the secrets of the Martian climate, but the United Arab Emirates also want it to inspire the region’s youth.

Hope became the first of three spacecraft to reach the Red Planet this month, after China and the United States also launched missions in July, taking advantage of a period when Earth and Mars are closer together.

The United Arab Emirates venture is also scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the unification of the country’s seven emirates.

“Hope” will orbit the Red Planet for at least a Martian year, or 687 days, using three scientific instruments to monitor the Martian atmosphere.

It is expected to begin transmitting more information back to Earth in September 2021, with data available for studies by scientists around the world.

Can Realme X7 Pro face OnePlus Nord? We discussed this in Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episodeor just hit the play button below.