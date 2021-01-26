U.S. House delivers impeachment article against Trump to Senate, triggering trial

Democrats took the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate on Monday night for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing their criticism of Trump and avoiding appeals to condemn him for deadly siege of the Capitol.

It is one of the first signs of Trump’s lasting influence on the party.

Prosecutors in the House of Representatives delivered the only impeachment charge of “inciting insurrection”, making the ceremonial walk through the Capitol to the Senate.

Trump’s Republican denunciations have cooled since the January 6 riot. Instead, Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questioning whether Trump’s repeated demands to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election really constituted an incitement.

What seemed to some Democrats as an open case that unfolded to the world on live television, while Trump encouraged a crowd of protesters to “fight like hell” for his presidency, is running for a Republican Party that feels very different. . Not only are there legal issues, but senators are afraid to cross over the former president and his legion of followers who are his constituents. Security remains tight at the United States Capitol.

The test starts next month

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas said that if Congress starts holding impeachment trials for former employees, what comes next: “Can we go back and try President Obama?”

In addition, he suggested, Trump has already been held responsible. “One way for you to be punished in our system is to lose an election.”

Arguments at the Senate trial will begin in the week of February 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face an impeachment trial, will test a political party that is still preparing for the post-Trump era.

Republican senators are balancing the demands of wealthy donors who are distancing themselves from Trump and voters who demand loyalty to him. A Republican, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022, citing the polarized political atmosphere.

For Democrats, the tone, tenor and length of the coming trial, so early in Biden’s presidency, presents its own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between his promise to hold Trump accountable and his eagerness to fulfill priorities. of the new government after its sweep of control of the House, Senate and White House.

WATCH | Schumer describes what will happen now:

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer presents the timetable for the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Opening arguments are scheduled for the week of February 8. 1:34

Biden himself told CNN late on Monday that the impeachment trial “has to happen”. While recognizing the effect this could have on his agenda, he said there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen”.

But he also said he did not think enough Republican senators would vote to impeach the sentencing, although he added that the outcome could very well have been different if Trump had six months left in his term.

Schumer warns of ‘free card to get out of prison’

In a Monday night scene reminiscent of just a year ago – Trump is the first twice-accused president – the House’s chief prosecutor, this time Deputy Jamie Raskin of Maryland, came to the Senate to read the resolution of the House accusing “serious crimes and misdemeanors.”

Previously, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said that Republicans seem more eager to discuss the trial process than the content of the impeachment case against Trump, perhaps to avoid judging the “role of the former president in foment the despicable attack “on the Capitol.

He said there was only one question “senators from both parties will have to answer before God and their own conscience: is former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection against the United States?”

Failing to conduct the trial would amount to a “freedom card to get out of prison” for other officials accused of wrongdoing when walking out the door, Schumer said.

U.S. Supreme Court chief judge John Roberts will not chair the impeachment trial because Trump is no longer in office. Instead, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is due to chair. (Jim Young / Reuters)

The Supreme Court President will not preside

On Monday, it was learned that court president John Roberts is not expected to preside over the trial, as he did during Trump’s first impeachment, potentially affecting the gravity of the case. The move is in line with the protocol because Trump is no longer in office.

Instead, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who plays the largely ceremonial role of the Senate’s pro tempore president, should preside.

The leaders of both parties agreed to a slight delay in procedures that serve their political and practical interests, even as National Guard troops remained on Capitol Hill amid threats to lawmakers’ security before the trial.

The start date gives Trump’s new legal team time to prepare their case, while providing a distance of more than a month from the passions of the bloody riot. For the Democratic-led Senate, the middle weeks provide prime time to confirm some of the top nominees for Biden’s cabinet.

17 Republican senators must condemn

Democratic Senator Chris Coons questioned how his colleagues on Capitol Hill that day could see the insurrection as anything other than an “impressive violation” of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power.

“It is a critical moment in American history,” Coons said in an interview on Sunday.

An early vote to reject the trial was unlikely to succeed, as Democrats now control the Senate. Still, growing Republican opposition to the process indicates that many Republican senators would end up voting to absolve Trump. Democrats would need the support of 17 Republicans – a high demand – to condemn him.

One by one, Republican senators are explaining their objections to the unprecedented trial and scoffing at the idea of ​​trying to condemn Trump now that he is no longer in office.

Rand Paul, from Kentucky, said that without the president of the court, the proceedings are a “farce”. Iowa’s Joni Ernst said that while Trump “displayed poor leadership”, it is those who attacked the Capitol who “took responsibility”. New senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Trump is one of the reasons he’s in the Senate, so “I’m proud to do everything I can for him”.

Tommy Tuberville takes the oath in the Senate while his wife, Suzanne, holds a Bible, during a mock oath ceremony on January 3. Tuberville says he owes his Senate victory in part to Trump and is’ proud to do everything I can for him. ‘ (Pete Marovich / Pool via Reuters)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he does not believe the Senate has constitutional authority to condemn Trump after he stepped down.

“I think many Americans will find it strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and dismiss a man who stepped down a week ago,” he said.

Democrats reject this argument, pointing to an 1876 impeachment by a war secretary who had already resigned, as well as the views of many jurists. Democrats also say that a calculation of the first invasion of the Capitol since the War of 1812, perpetrated by troublemakers instigated by a president while electoral college votes were being counted, is necessary to ensure that such a siege never happens again.

Some Republican senators agreed with the Democrats, although not close to the number it will take to condemn Trump.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he believed “what is being claimed and what we have seen, which is an incitement to insurrection, is an offense liable to impeachment”.

“If not, what is it?” he said.

But Romney, the only Republican to vote to condemn Trump when the Senate acquitted the then president at last year’s trial, appears to be an isolated case.