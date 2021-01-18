Trump will issue about 100 pardons and commutations on Tuesday, CNN sources say

United States President Donald Trump is preparing to issue about 100 pardons and commutations on his last full day in office on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter, a large batch of leniency actions that it includes white-collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others, but – from now on – it is not expected to include Trump himself.

The White House held a meeting on Sunday to finalize the list of pardons, two sources said.

Trump, who had been distributing pardons and commutations at a steady pace before Christmas, paused on them in the days leading up to and shortly after the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol, according to officials.

Aides said Trump was uniquely focused on counting the Electoral College in previous days, preventing him from making final decisions about forgiveness. White House officials expected them to resume after Jan. 6, but Trump stepped back after being accused of inciting unrest.

Initially, two main batches were ready for launch, one at the end of last week and one on Tuesday. Now, officials hope the last batch will be the only one – unless Trump decides at the last minute to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The final batch of clemency actions is expected to include a mix of pardons aimed at reforming criminal justice and more controversial ones guaranteed or distributed to political allies.

Forgiveness is one of several items that Trump must complete before his presidency ends in days. White House officials still have executive orders prepared, and the president still hopes to release information related to the Russian investigation before leaving office. But with fewer and fewer government officials still on the job, the likelihood that something will be done seemed to be decreasing.

The January 6 riots that led to Trump’s second impeachment complicated his desire to forgive himself, his children and lawyer Rudy Giuliani. At this point, advisers do not think he will, but warn that only Trump knows what he will do with his last installment of presidential power before he is officially out of office at noon on January 20.

After the disturbances, advisers encouraged Trump to renounce his own forgiveness because it would appear that he was guilty of something, according to a person familiar with the talks. Several of Trump’s closest advisers have also asked that he not grant leniency to anyone involved in the U.S. Capitol siege, despite Trump’s initial position that those involved have done nothing wrong.

“There are many people asking the president to forgive people” involved in the insurrection, Senator Lindsey Graham’s ally Trump said on Sunday to Fox News. “Asking these people for forgiveness would be wrong.”

A White House official said the paperwork had not yet been prepared for personal forgiveness.

Still, Trump is expected to leave the White House on January 20 and could issue pardons until noon on the day of his inauguration.

Other eye-catching names, like Julian Assange, are also not currently considered among those who receive pardons, but the list is still fluid and that could change as well.

It is also unclear whether former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will receive forgiveness.

Trump is still receiving several streams of pardon recommendations from councilors who remain in the White House, as well as people outside the building who have been lobbying for months for themselves or their clients.

The expectation among the allies is that Trump will grant pardons that he could benefit from the position of president.

“Everything is a transaction. He likes forgiveness because it is one-sided. And he likes to do favors for people he thinks owe him,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Inside the White House, there has been a rush for petitions for pardons on behalf of allies and advocacy groups and names can be added and removed until the last minute, sources say.

CNN previously reported that there were a multitude of apologies for Trump’s last days in the post of allies, lobbyists and others in hopes of profiting from his loyalty to Trump. The New York Times reported on Sunday that some of these people were receiving tens of thousands of dollars to lobby on behalf of criminals waiting for forgiveness.