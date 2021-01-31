Trump loses top impeachment lawyers as trial approaches, sources say

Former U.S. President Donald Trump separated from his top impeachment lawyers just over a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said on Saturday. The move injects a new uncertainty into the composition and strategy of its defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both lawyers in South Carolina, left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion about the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team’s discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said that new additions to the legal team should be announced in a day or two.

The upheaval injects new uncertainty into the composition and strategy of Trump’s defense team as he prepares to face charges of inciting the US Capitol insurrection on January 6. However, all but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started, making it clear that a conviction from the former president is unlikely, regardless of his defense team.

Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, two former South Carolina federal prosecutors, are also out of the team, one person said.

Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to defend him after becoming the first president in history to suffer two impeachments. He is due to be tried in the week of February 8.

After several lawyers who defended him earlier refused to take the case, Trump was introduced to Bowers by one of his closest Senate allies, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Bowers, a well-known figure in Republican legal circles, had years of experience representing elected officials and political candidates, including then-South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, against a failed impeachment effort that turned into an ethics investigation.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages asking for comment on Saturday night.

Republicans and Trump advisers have made it clear that they intend to present a simple argument at the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

Although Republicans in Washington, DC, seemed eager to part ways with Trump after the deadly events of January 6, they eased their criticism, fearing to irritate the former president’s loyal voter base.

CNN was the first to report the lawyers’ departure.