Trudeau and Biden to present roadmap to rebuild US / Canada relations after Tuesday’s meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden will release a roadmap to renew Canada-US relations tomorrow, which will serve as a plan for joint priorities, such as tackling climate change, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and restarting the American economy, said senior officials from both governments.

The two leaders will reveal the plan after Biden and Trudeau attend a virtual meeting tomorrow – Biden’s first bilateral meeting with a world leader since his election.

“It is in the common interest of our countries to really revitalize and expand this historic alliance and overcome all the daunting challenges that we all face and, frankly, realize the full potential of that relationship,” said a senior United States government official speaking in the background. .

The official said the roadmap would be much more than a routine diplomatic communiqué and would serve as a to-do list for both governments, while cooperating on joint priorities.

“We want to be a partner,” said a senior Canadian official speaking in the background. “On all of these topics, we have ideas and points of view aligned. So we are really going to make North America a leader that works together.”

The official said Canada is making Biden’s decision to meet with Trudeau first as a sign that the United States values ​​its relationship with Canada.

The US official said the two leaders will talk about the use of ‘Buy American’ clauses in US government purchases. The official said that while Biden has pledged to expand the Buy American policy, the United States will continue to monitor it to protect itself against unwanted consequences for the Canada-US relationship.

Working together in China

“It is our common interest with Canada to ensure that we are consulting regularly and actively to ensure that this does not inadvertently lead to disruptions in trade and economic cooperation,” said the official.

A Canadian official said that while Canada has received assurances from the Biden team that Buy American is not targeting Canada and that Ottawa will be consulted going forward, this “does not mean that we are out of danger”.

The official said the United States is also committed to ending Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor’s “unfair imprisonment” in China, and the two leaders will discuss how they can work together to make this happen.

“It is a priority for us,” said the official. “It’s been two years too long. They shouldn’t have been in prison in the first place and the president and prime minister are going to talk about how this is done.”

A substantive meeting

Officials in both countries said there had been discussions between counterparts in both governments in preparation for Tuesday’s meeting. The Canadian official told CBC News that the meeting between the two leaders will lay the foundation for working relations between the two countries in the coming years. The US official said the link between Biden and Trudeau will be substantive and reflect the depth of the bilateral relationship.

After the two leaders have a chance to talk, the meeting will be expanded to include cabinet ministers and secretaries from both governments.

The US official said the following American officials will participate: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary or Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry, coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Canadian officials said the list of participants on the Canadian side includes Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, International Trade Minister Mary Ng, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister for Public Security Bill Blair, Minister for National Defense Harjit Sajjan, Minister for Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan; Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman; Executive Director of Canada-US Relations, Brian Clow and Chief of Staff to Trudeau, Katie Telford.