Toronto Maple Leafs Second on Forbes NHL Team Values ​​List

Three Canadian teams broke the top 10 of List of the most valuable teams from the Forbes National Hockey League released on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs finished second with an estimated $ 1.5 billion, Montreal Canadiens third ($ 1.34 billion) and Vancouver Canucks 10th ($ 725 million).

Despite losing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, Forbes lists the New York Rangers as the top franchise in the NHL, with $ 1.65 billion. The Rangers are owned and operated by Madison Square Garden Sports, which also owns the New York Knicks, classified by Forbes as the NBA’s most valuable franchise earlier this year.

Completing the Canadian team list, Edmonton Oilers are 14th ($ 550 million), Calgary Flames 20 ($ 480 million), Ottawa Senators 26th ($ 430 million) and Winnipeg Jets 27th ($ 405 million).

Meanwhile, Forbes reports that the Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay Lightning posted an operating loss of $ 11 million in 2019-20 and was one of nine teams that operated with double-digit losses. Forbes also reports that the league’s five most valuable franchises – Rangers, Leafs, Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins – accounted for nearly a quarter of NHL revenue. Without them, the league would have lost approximately $ 50 million.

Forbes adds that more losses are expected during the shortened 2020-21 season, which does not yet have an official start date, but is scheduled for January 13, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Darren Dreger and Frank Seravalli, senior hockey writer for TSN.