‘Too early to start a victory lap’, said the health official while Manitoba reports 158 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

A daily case count below 200 and the lowest positivity rate for the Manitoba test since early November contributed to another “encouraging” update to COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the province is still not clean, said the deputy acting public health chief.

“The actions carried out by the Manitobans [are] making the difference. However, it is too early to start a victory lap, “said Dr. Jazz Atwal at a news conference.

Atwal announced 158 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Wednesday and warned against Manitobans who let their guards fall in tiny letters.

“If we give up now, all the hard work of the past few weeks may be in vain,” said Atwal. “We can be back to where we started in November.”

The province’s count of new daily cases has been close to or below 200 in the past week, after months of much higher daily case numbers.

The positivity rate for the Manitoba five-day test fell to 9.6 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since November 9. In Winnipeg, the rate dropped to 7.4 percent.

Wednesday’s update also included an increase in new COVID-19 cases in northern Manitoba, which accounted for almost half of that day’s count.

Some communities in the region were hit particularly hard, including Lynn Lake, who had 37 of the new cases from Manitoba on Wednesday, and Thompson, who had 14, said Atwal.

Lynn Lake, more than 800 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg, had a population of less than 500 people in the 2016 census. Thompson, which is about 650 kilometers north of Winnipeg, had a population of just under 13,000.

A man in his 50s in the Northern Health Region is among the latest deaths in the province, bringing the total number of deaths in Manitoba to 753.

The other deaths announced on Wednesday are of a Winnipeg man in his 70s linked to the Southeast Personal Care Home and three people in his 80s: a Winnipeg woman linked to the Charleswood Care Center outbreak, a man in the Prairie Mountain Health linked to McCreary / Outbreak at Alonsa Health Center and a Winnipeg man in his 80s with no link to any outbreak.

There are now 289 COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Manitoba, including 36 in intensive care.

There are 70 new cases in the Northern Health Region, 61 in the Winnipeg Health Region, 12 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, eight in the Southern Health Region and seven in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Extendicare Tuxedo Villa de Winnipeg personal care home, while the outbreak at the city’s Saul and Claribel Simkin Center personal care home has now ended, the province says in a daily COVID-19 statement.

On Tuesday, 12,409 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Manitoba, according to another provincial press release.

Three previously announced cases were removed from the Manitoba total on Wednesday due to a data correction, the daily statement said, bringing the number of infections detected in the province to 26,695.

1,778 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the total number of swabs made in the province to 443,683 since the beginning of February 2020, the statement said.

The public places where COVID-19 exhibitions were possible in Manitoba are listed by region on the province’s website.

To date, 23,014 people in Manitoba have recovered from COVID-19 and 2,928 are still considered active, although health officials have said in the past that that figure is inflated due to an accumulation of data entry.

Wednesday’s update comes a day after Manitoba reported its lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since mid-October. On Tuesday, the province announced 92 new infections.