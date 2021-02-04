Tokyo Olympics chief faces storm with comments on women

Derogatory comments about women made earlier this week by Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee and a former prime minister, may force him to resign.

It is more of a problem that the postponed Tokyo Olympics do not need, as the organizers and the International Olympic Committee are trying to carry out the games in the middle of a pandemic. They are due to open on 23 July.

The organizing committee said on Thursday that it did not make a statement, but expects to receive it later in the day.

At an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee’s board earlier in the week, Mori was reported by Asahi Shimbun newspaper saying that women talk too much at meetings. His comments created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly underrepresented in politics and in meeting rooms.

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Mainichi published on Thursday, Mori, 83, apologized and suggested he could step down.

“I had no intention of disrespecting women,” Mainichi reported him saying. “I believe I must fulfill my responsibility, but if the calls for my resignation increase, I may have to resign.”

He added: “It was careless of me and I would like to apologize.”

WATCH | To understand the ‘manual’ of the Tokyo Olympics pandemic:

With less than six months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, organizers said the Games will continue anyway. Now, they have released some preliminary guidelines explaining how this is going to happen. 1:37

On Tuesday, at an online meeting, Asahi reported him saying, “Women are very competitive. When one of them raises their hand, they probably think they have to say something too. And then everyone says something.”

His comment came when he was asked about the presence of a few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If we are going to have more directors, someone commented, the meetings last a long time, unless they restrict comments. I’m not saying who she is ”.

The Tokyo Olympics he leads are already fraught with problems.

About 80 percent of Japanese in the polls say the games should be postponed or canceled amid a pandemic. They also talked about the rising costs that could total more than $ 25 billion for these Olympics.