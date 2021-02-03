Toffoli and Anderson beat Canadiens, overtaking Canucks in Weber’s first game

MONTREAL – Led by Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens’ off-season acquisitions are paying big dividends in 10 games in the 2020-21 season.

Toffoli and Anderson scored twice on Tuesday to celebrate Montreal Canadiens’ captain Shea Weber’s 1,000th game with a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Toffoli and Anderson, as well as other rookies, including veteran striker Corey Perry, reserve goalkeeper Jake Allen and defender Joel Edmundson, have fit like a glove so far with a Canadiens team looking to build an unexpected post-season race of the year past.

“We are having success because that was the goal from the beginning, when we closed this type of deal,” said Canadiens coach Claude Julien. “So far it is working well.

“We are in 10 games, so that is certainly encouraging, but as I always mention, it is a long year and we have to keep working.”

Toffoli, whose second goal was a notable backhander, continued to haunt his former team while the Canadiens swept a series of two games with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto to first place in the Northern Division. Eight of Toffoli’s nine goals this season were against the Canucks.

“We always thought Tyler Toffoli was really good at scoring goals and was a smart player that we could use in all kinds of situations, well, that’s what he is doing,” said Julien.

“He’s killing penalties, in power play, 5 to 5, and that goal he scored tonight on the backhand was a beauty.”

Toffoli added an assist to Jeff Petry’s goal to close the scoring.

Montreal striker Nick Suzuki made two assists. Weber assisted in Toffoli’s second goal, giving the striking 35-year-old defender seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season.

Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for Canucks (6-7-0).

Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.

Montreal, which started the two-game series between the teams with a 6-2 win on Monday, improved to 4-0-1 against Canucks, beating the two teams 28-15 in those five games.

Anderson, acquired from Columbus in an off-season deal that sent striker Max Domi to the Blue Jackets, is proving to be every bit of strength the Canadiens have been aiming for years. He scored the first two goals of the match and now has six in the season. He scored just one goal in 26 games last year for Columbus.

The great wing opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period. Ben Chiarot sent the puck towards the Vancouver goal and ended up in front of Anderson, who overcame Canucks defender Jalen Chatfield and placed the puck over Demko.

Montreal won 2-0 with three minutes to go, after Suzuki hit a bad pass in the Canucks area. Suzuki’s shot was blocked by Tyler Myers, but the puck went straight to Brett Kulak, whose shot was deflected by Anderson.

The Canadiens took advantage of their momentum in the second period and had some chances to score in an early strength game, but Demko made some great saves over Perry.

That seemed to give the Canucks a little life, and Roussel scored the first of the season when he rebounded and beat Allen at 4:20 in the second.

Toffoli restored Montreal’s two-goal lead when he hit Joel Edmundson’s shot at 12:29 in the second, and put the Canadiens ahead 4-1 about three minutes later, when he overcame former Hab Jordie Benn and kicked Demko with a backhand.

Toffoli played 10 games in the regular season and seven postseason games with Canucks last season, after Vancouver acquired him in an exchange with Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, $ 17 million contract with Canadiens in October.

Pettersson scored his fourth goal of the year in a power play in the 53rd second of the third period with a slap of the wrist over Allen from the right round of direct confrontation.

The Canucks sent Demko to the bench for an extra striker and were rewarded for the late pressure when Pearson scored 42 seconds from time. But Petry ended the game with an empty net.

Toffoli missed out on a hat-trick to put Petry, who was in a better position to score.

“I think if we had a two-goal lead, I would have tried to be a little selfish,” said Toffoli. “But honestly, we played a good game and Jake played well on the net, so I didn’t want to mess this up for him.”

Vancouver had 1 to 3 in power play, while Montreal was 0 to 4.

“I thought we played well tonight,” said Canucks coach Travis Green. “He played as a team that knew what he needed to do to win. It was a difficult game at the beginning, I slowly had a few more chances, he just failed.”

Weber’s 1,000th game was recognized by a game stoppage in the middle of the first period. The players of both teams hit their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as the crowd’s noise reached the empty Bell Center.

Weber was toasted by members of the Canadiens and his former team, the Nashville Predators, in video messages during breaks in the action, and posters created by his daughters were displayed.

“It may be a little unfortunate that his family and friends couldn’t go to the game with the current situation, but I thought they did an excellent job,” said Anderson in honor of Weber.

“It’s not every day that you play your thousandth game and it was such a special night just to be a part of it, and to see Webs being a great leader and going through it.”

GRADES: The Canadiens will show a tribute video during the Montreal game on Thursday against Ottawa, as part of the ceremony with the Weber family present. In addition, a painting by Weber will be revealed and he will be presented with a silver staff by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. … Weber has 220 goals and 357 assists in his 1,000 games. … Roussel returned to the Canucks’ schedule after being considered a healthy scratch on Monday. … Canucks opens the first of three games in Toronto on Thursday.