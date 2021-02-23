Tiger Woods injured in California car accident

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods is hospitalized after a serious car accident in the Rancho Palos Verdes area on Tuesday morning.

The 82-time winner of the PGA TOUR suffered leg injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a car accident this morning in California, where he suffered several leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank him for his privacy and support,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement.

Woods, who was in town to host the Genesis Invitational last week, was driving alone when his car overturned while traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 am, LASD responded to an overturning vehicle collision at the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard on Blackhorse Road when it crashed. The vehicle suffered major damage, ”the statement said.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as the PGA (TOUR) golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was removed from the wreckage … and transported to a local hospital by ambulance for injuries. “

PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan said the entire TOUR community had Woods’ well-being in mind.

“We were informed of the Tiger Woods car accident today. We are waiting for more information when he leaves surgery. On behalf of PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support while he recovers, ”said Monahan in a statement.

Woods, 45, stayed behind after the tournament to film GOLFTV content giving golf lessons to celebrities – actor David Spade tweeted about his date on Monday.

“It’s disgusting,” said Adam Scott, who watched the coverage of the accident during a player’s dinner at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. “He’s our hero here. You think guys like Tiger and Kobe Bryant are untouchable, but they are not. I just hope he’s okay. “

Another golf legend, Jack Nicklaus, asked fans to send his positive energy to Woods. “Barbara and I just heard about the Tiger accident and, like everyone else, we are deeply concerned,” tweeted Nicklaus. “We want to offer him our sincere support and prayers at this difficult time. Join us to wish Tiger successful surgery and all the best for a complete recovery.”