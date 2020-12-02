This is where your Samsung Galaxy phone can get the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update

Android 11 is the latest version of Android. Although the update was released on several smartphones, phones that come with heavier UX skins need to wait longer for the update to reach them. Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update is based on Android 11, and so far, the update has been largely restricted to the main S, Note and Fold series. If you are wondering when your Samsung Galaxy smartphone will receive the Android-based One UI 3.0, this is where it will receive the update.

Samsung has not publicly posted an update schedule for its Galaxy smartphones, but a list has been posted on the Samsung Members app for users in Egypt (by TizenHelp) This list may be talking about the update in the context of that region, but we can get a rough idea of ​​the general timeline for when different phones will receive their update. So far, Samsung has released One UI 3.0 betas for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to the list, here is the update schedule for stable versions:

December 2020: Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 + Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021: Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 + Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy Z Fold 2

February 2021:

March 2021: Galaxy M21 Galaxy M30s Galaxy M31 Galaxy A51 Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy Tab S7

April 2021:

May 2021: Galaxy A21s Galaxy A31 Galaxy A70 Galaxy A71 Galaxy A80 Galaxy Tab S6 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021: Galaxy A01-Core Galaxy A01 Galaxy A11 Galaxy M11 Galaxy Tab A

July 2021:

August 2021: Galaxy A10 Galaxy A10s Galaxy A20 Galaxy A20s Galaxy A30s Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Galaxy Tab Active Pro

September 2021:

As is evident, the update schedule mentioned in the Samsung Members app prioritizes devices that already have a Beta update available in some way. The update reaches Samsung’s mid-range and budget not before March 2021, which is a little disappointing. The update schedule also extends to September 2021, which is about a month before the next Android release is expected to be stable. Also, keep in mind that the text used in the ad in the Samsung Members app is “Preparing on …”, not “Implementing”, which leaves room for unexpected delays. While you wait for the update to arrive, check the features that Samsung has set aside for you, and the general update changelog.