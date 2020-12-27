The Xiaomi Mi 11 does not ship with a charger in the box

On a new post On Chinese social media network Weibo, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the packaging of the brand’s new device, mentioning that it is especially light and thin. Even though it seems particularly strange for a CEO to post on a new phone box instead of the device itself, there is actually an underlying explanation for this: the main reason the packaging is thin and light is because it was removed from the usual charger that usually comes with the headset.

Just like Apple and Samsung flagship, the next Xiaomi phone will be shipped without a wall charger. In his post, Lei Jun mentions that people have unused chargers at home, which he considers harmful to the environment, and uses as his main argument to explain why the company left with the charger.

Said that, Ice Universe says the company is expected to treat customers differently from Apple, possibly suggesting a voucher or potential discount for customers who would still need a brick charger. This may make sense, as the company publicly mocked rivals for leaving out the shipper in October.

We look forward to hearing more about the device and charger options tomorrow during the company conference.