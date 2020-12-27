Top News

The Xiaomi Mi 11 does not ship with a charger in the box

by

On a new post On Chinese social media network Weibo, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the packaging of the brand’s new device, mentioning that it is especially light and thin. Even though it seems particularly strange for a CEO to post on a new phone box instead of the device itself, there is actually an underlying explanation for this: the main reason the packaging is thin and light is because it was removed from the usual charger that usually comes with the headset.

Just like Apple and Samsung flagship, the next Xiaomi phone will be shipped without a wall charger. In his post, Lei Jun mentions that people have unused chargers at home, which he considers harmful to the environment, and uses as his main argument to explain why the company left with the charger.

Said that, Ice Universe says the company is expected to treat customers differently from Apple, possibly suggesting a voucher or potential discount for customers who would still need a brick charger. This may make sense, as the company publicly mocked rivals for leaving out the shipper in October.

We look forward to hearing more about the device and charger options tomorrow during the company conference.

READ  PEI leaving the Atlantic bubble for at least 2 weeks
0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

His father was to be examined hourly in his nursing home. Instead, he died and was not found for 6 hours

Joshua Matchett said he felt something was not right when he was...
Read More

You may also like

Chinese probe completes sampling of the moon

Ski resort BC fires employees after dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to parties, shared housing

Most new COVID-19 cases in BC “directly linked” to previously known cases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories