The White House works to inject grandeur into a virtual visit by Justin Trudeau

Personal visits by foreign leaders are still off limits, as the new coronavirus continues to spread. Thus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to the west wing of Ottawa, his bearded face positioned next to Biden on a big screen while each man does his best to reproduce the traditional choreography of a bilateral meeting at the White House .

It is not necessarily how Biden, who values ​​cultivating personal relationships with foreign colleagues, may prefer to conduct his first bilateral meeting. But with the US-Canada border still closed and the government’s intention to model its own pandemic orientation, the virtual meeting will have to do.

The two leaders must produce a “roadmap” to reinvigorate collaboration between their countries that will guide areas such as climate change and the economy, government officials said, characterizing the outcome as superior to the joint static statement or statement that is the usual outcome of a bilateral meeting. .

Complicated international trade issues are expected to arise. And the leaders are likely to discuss China, including the arrest of two Canadians who were arrested there after Canada arrested a Huawei executive.

The notion of remote meeting is not new for most Americans, who are about to enter a second year of video calls and virtual meetings. But former President Donald Trump mostly ignored the social detachment guidelines and continued to welcome foreign leaders in the midst of the pandemic.

Trudeau’s will be the first “bilateral virtual meeting” convened at the White House.

“They are not going to be in person, but the two leaders get along very well, they have a great relationship, so we wanted to create a smaller session so that the two could really have that experience they would normally have at Oval,” said a senior government official at Monday, foreseeing a meeting that should focus on the economic ties of the two countries, in fighting the pandemic and in addressing climate change.

The pitfalls of virtual diplomacy were exposed last week, when Group of 7 leaders met in a video call . The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had to ask Chancellor Angela Merkel to silence his line when grumbling in German interrupted his initial comments.

Senior US administration officials said they wanted to elevate the Biden-Trudeau event to something more than just a high-level Zoom, preserving some of the optics and grandeur of an official visit from a foreign leader, even if the leader himself is sitting in another country almost 600 miles away.

“We are really trying to innovate in the virtual space to make sure that we are establishing that personal connection that the president enjoys with many leaders, but then, of course, creating that environment for them to really roll up their sleeves and talk about these issues in details like the president likes to do, “said the official.

Biden and Trudeau have already spoken on the phone and have known each other for years. One of Biden’s last trips as vice president was to attend an official dinner held in his honor in Ottawa; during his toast, Biden recounted the call he received from Trudeau’s father, Pierre – who was then prime minister – when his first wife and daughter died in a car accident.

The relationship between the two countries has its irritants. Trudeau expressed his disappointment that Biden was canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, which would transport oil from Alberta across the U.S.-Canada border. Officials said before the meeting that the decision was final.

Trudeau is expected to press Biden to make more Covid-19 vaccines available to Canadians. Biden has not reversed a Trump-era executive order that blocks vaccine exports, meaning that Canada is relying on doses of Pfizer produced in Europe instead of those produced in neighboring Michigan. Officials said Biden is focused on “ensuring that all Americans are vaccinated”, but wants to discuss ways to work together to fight the virus.

Canada also hopes that Biden will make an exception to its “Buy in America” ​​clause, which aims to ensure that US taxpayer dollars are spent on domestic companies rather than abroad.

But in general Biden and Trudeau are sailing on the same wavelength, at least compared to Trump, who promulgated a combative trade agenda and personally insulted Trudeau on several occasions.

His only trip to Canada, for a G7 meeting in the forests of northern Quebec, ended abruptly and bitterly. While flying on Air Force One, he called Trudeau “very dishonest and weak” on Twitter and terminated his signature to the final meeting document.

A cold but professional relationship followed until 2019, when Trudeau was caught on camera gossiping about Trump with Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Princess Anne of Great Britain during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Trump declared it “two-sided”.

This is not likely to happen on Tuesday.

“Almost a priority for the Biden government is one in which we have alignment of values ​​and space for collaboration with Canada,” said an official before the negotiations. “We share one of the strongest and deepest friendships between two countries in the world.”