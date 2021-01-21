The “superpuff” exoplanet is as big as Jupiter, but 10 times lighter, confusing astronomers – Barrie 360Barrie 360

Sophie Lewis – CBS News

About 212 light-years from Earth, a gas giant light enough to be called a “superpuff” or “cotton candy” planet is circulating extremely close to its host star. O exoplanet it is so light that it left astronomers questioning everything we previously knew about how gas giants form.

This superpuff exoplanet, known as WASP-107b, is about the same size as Jupiter, but only about a tenth of its mass – or about 30 times more mass than Earth. According to a new study published Monday in The Astronomical Journal, its central mass is significantly less than astronomers thought necessary for the creation of a giant gas planet like Jupiter and Saturn.

The discovery, made by Ph.D. Student Caroline Piaulet, under the supervision of Professor Björn Benneke, from the University of Montreal, indicates that gas giants form much more easily than previously believed.

“This study expands the limits of our theoretical understanding of how giant planets are formed. WASP-107b is one of the most bloated planets in existence, and we need a creative solution to explain how these small nuclei can build such massive gas envelopes, ”said co-author Eve Lee declaration.

WASP-107b is not a new discovery – astronomers first detected it in the constellation Virgo in 2017. The planet is very close to its star, more than 16 times closer than Earth is to the sun, completing an orbit every 5.7 days.

WASP-107b is one of the least dense exoplanets that scientists have ever encountered. They dubbed similar types of planets – gas giants with the density of Cotton Candy – superpuffs.

To find the surprising mass of the planet, astronomers studied the observations obtained at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. They used a technique called the radial velocity method, which studies the oscillating motion of a planet’s star caused by a planet’s gravitational attraction, to calculate mass.

Scientists were shocked to conclude that the solid core of WASP-107b has a mass that is no more than four times that of Earth, which means that more than 85% of its mass comes from the thick gas layer surrounding the core. This is a breakdown dramatically different from Neptune, which has a similar mass but contains only 5% to 15% of it in its gas layer.

Based on their knowledge of Jupiter and Saturn, scientists believed that a solid nucleus at least 10 times the mass of Earth would be needed to acquire enough gas to form a giant gas planet. WASP-107b challenges this theory.

“This paper addresses the fundamentals of how giant planets can form and grow,” Benneke said. “It provides concrete proof that the massive accumulation of a gas envelope can be triggered for cores that are much less massive than previously thought.

Lee postulates that, “The most plausible scenario is that the planet was formed far from the star, where the gas in the disk is cold enough that the accumulation of gas can occur very quickly. Later, the planet was able to migrate to its current position, either through interactions with the disk or with other planets in the system. “

While studying the planet, the team stumbled upon another on the same system, WASP-107c. It has a mass about one-third that of Jupiter and takes three years to orbit its host star once.

The planet’s oval orbit suggests that astronomers’ new hypothesis is on track.

“WASP-107c has retained, in some respects, the memory of what happened in your system,” said Piaulet. “Its great eccentricity suggests a somewhat chaotic past, with interactions between planets that could have led to significant displacements, such as that suspect in WASP-107b.”

The team hopes to continue studying the strange planet with the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope this year.

banner image: Artistic representation of the exoplanet WASP-107b and its star, WASP-107. Part of the star’s light flows through the exoplanet’s extended gas layer. ESA / HUBBLE, NASA, M. KORNMESSER