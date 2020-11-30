The province reports 1,746 new COVID cases today

Ontario Public Health confirmed 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 today, 38 less than yesterday. There were more than 1,700 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Of today’s new cases, most are confined to the Greater Toronto area. There are 390 new confirmed cases in the Peel region, 622 cases in Toronto and 217 in the York region; this represents 1,229 – or 70 percent – of new laboratory confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The agency also reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, 24 deaths were recorded.

More than 1,320 cases have been resolved since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 39,406 tests have been completed, which is about 14,600 less than the record number of tests processed on Friday.

According to today’s data, the positivity rate is 4.4 percent; this means that 4.4 people in every 100 tested have the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health laboratories in Ontario have processed more than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests.

In Ontario, there are 618 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, but the agency notes that several hospitals (approximately 40) have not sent data for November 28.