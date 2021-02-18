The Planet Nine Hypothesis Succesfully in New Study

This site can receive affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use

It used to be easy to know how many planets there were: nine. It was nine planets for an entire generation before scientists started to rethink what is considered a planet. Pluto is out, but some astronomers believe that there is a ninth real planet hidden outside. Others are not convinced, and the debate is beginning to change in favor of the planet nine skeptics.

To be clear, there were crazy people who, at various times, claimed that a tenth (or ninth) planet would collide with Earth. The scientific debate on Planet Nine focuses on a 2016 study written by astronomers Michael Brown and Konstantin Batygin. In it, the pair shows how the unusual orbits of numerous extreme transnetunian objects (ETNO) may be the result of a massive object not discovered in the external solar system.

Other scientists were understandably skeptical of these claims, but the evidence presented by Brown and Batygin was not as easy to dismiss as conspiracy theories about Planet X. The orbits cited in the study are strange and support the idea that there is a huge something out there. We don’t know if it is a planet, however, and the math suggests that it should be substantially larger than the Earth. So where is it ?! Some scientists have speculated that Planet Nine may actually be a small black hole – after all, the only evidence we have of Planet Nine is gravity.

A new pre-printed study led by Kevin Napier of the University of Michigan offers an alternative explanation. Perhaps, the team says, the alleged cluster of ETNO orbits in the outer solar system is an illusion caused by biased data. According to Napier, it is very difficult to detect tiny ETNOs at such great distances. Thus, astronomers need to adjust their telescopes to focus on specific parts of the sky, taking note of both the time of day and the year. The result is supposedly an incomplete view of ETNOs. So grouping is not really grouping – these are just the objects that Brown and Batygin have cataloged.

The team went a step further, checking 14 ETNOs that were not included in the initial Planet Nine article. They found no indication that these objects were being affected by the alleged Planet Nine.

This study has yet to be peer-reviewed, but the team looks confident. Some of them are even out there speaking well on Twitter. Time will tell who is right about this, but supporters of Planet Nine will need new evidence to keep the fight going.

