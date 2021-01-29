The Moon of the Wolf is over. Here is a full 2021 Full Moon calendar with names

This week, the alignment of our planet Earth, our moon and our nearby Sun, created a full moon that we call the “Wolf Moon”. This is just the first of a line of full moons that will appear to us humans in the next 11 months, and we have the lot listed. In the mix are the Snow Moon, the Moon Worm, the Pink Moon, the Flower Moon and the Strawberry Moon. That is not about the Prince, but it can also be – after that it is the Moon of Sturgeon, the Moon of the Harvest, the Moon of the Hunter, the Moon of the Beaver and in December we will see the Cold Moon!

Each of the moons has a different name – and some of the names may differ depending on the nomenclature scheme of your choice. The dates are the same, regardless of the set of moon names chosen. They started with the Moon of the Wolf on January 28, 2021. ABOVE: A section of a complete spreadsheet created by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory – they have a lot of infographics and spreadsheets like this, if you want to take a look.

SEE ALSO: Biden’s lunar rock has an incredible background story from NASA

On February 27, 2021, we will see the Snow Moon. The “Worm Moon” arrives on March 28, 2021. On April 26, 2021, the full moon known as the Pink Moon will appear – around 11:32 pm (Eastern Standard Time). This is one of the easiest to schedule a good time to see. This is also a FULL SUPER MOON – when the full moon appears when the moon is closest to Earth.

Some of these moons will only appear completely full at a very inopportune moment – a time when you, depending on where you live, may not even be able to see our moon. Take, for example, the Moon of Flowers, set to appear on May 26, 2021. This moon will appear fully FULL at 7:14 am Eastern Standard Time. A pity, too, because this is also a FULL SUPER MOON!

The June moon appears on June 24, and this is the strawberry moon. June’s full moon will appear fullest at 2:40 pm Eastern Standard Time. Buck Moon appears at 10:37 PM on the 23rd of July.

On August 22, 2021, we will see the full moon called Lua de Sturjão at 8:02 am. The full moon of September 20, 2021 is the full moon of importance! This will appear around 7:55 pm Eastern time. The Hunter’s Moon appears on October 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM East.

Beaver Moon will be most apparent on November 19, 2021 at 3:58 AM Eastern Standard Time. The most frigid of all moons appears on December 18, 2021, at 11:35 pm – this is the Cold Moon. Now go set your alarm to go off at these times throughout the year and you’ll also see the fullest moons of the year in the year 2021.