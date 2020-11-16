The leak of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 reveals basic plastic model, 10X optical zoom for Ultra

Recent rumors suggest that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21 series early next year in January. As a result, we are already starting to see leaks and rumors about the company’s next major devices. Last month, leaked CAD renderings gave us our first sight on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. But, unfortunately, the makes it revealed nothing about your hardware specifications. Now, Android Police acquired official renderings for the press of the next generation Galaxy devices that confirm the design we saw in the leaked CAD renderings and reveal some more information about the device’s specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: rumored specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Exhibition 6.8 inch WQHD + LTPO

Adaptive 1-120Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Drums 4,000mAh 4,800mAh 5,000mAh Rear camera (s) 12 MP primary camera

Ultra-wide 12 MP camera

64MP telephoto camera 12 MP primary camera

Ultra-wide 12 MP camera

64MP telephoto camera 108 MP main camera (Gen 2)

Ultra-wide 12 MP camera

10MP 3x optical telephoto camera

10MP 10x optical telephoto camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

According recent report as of publication, the Galaxy S21 series will include 3 devices – the Galaxy S21 (codename O1), Galaxy S21 Plus (codename T2) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (codename P3). The devices will be powered by without prior notice from Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or the next Exynos 2100, based on the region.

While this may seem disappointing to some Samsung fans, sources say the new Exynos chip could be “equal to or better than the Snapdragon 875”. In addition, it is rumored that the Exynos 2100 is more energy efficient than previous generations. The report adds that both the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100 will be 5G compatible chips, and Samsung will offer 5G versions of all three models of the Galaxy S21. However, it is not clear whether Samsung will offer LTE-only device variants.

Screen improvements

On the front screen, the Galaxy S21 will feature a 6.2 inch FHD + 120Hz panel, and the Galaxy S21 Plus will feature a 6.7 inch FHD + 120Hz panel. However, both devices do not feature the advanced adaptive update LTPO panels found on the Note 20 Ultra. The high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature a 6.8-inch WQHD + LTPO panel with an adaptive refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

The display in the high-end variant will offer a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a contrast ratio of 3,000,000: 1, as opposed to a peak brightness of 1400 nits and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000: 1 on the Galaxy. S20 Ultra. In addition, the sources add that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support S Pen; however, the pen will not be included in the box. Instead, Samsung is planning to sell boxes that will store the S Pen outside the phone’s body.

Camera improvements

In front of the camera, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will feature the same camera configuration as the Galaxy S20 series. The devices will include a 12 MP primary sensor, a 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. Although the sources have not revealed any details about the camera’s sensors, Samsung is expected to use the same or similar parts as it did on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus.

While the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus do not offer major improvements in the camera department, the Galaxy S21 Ultra does. The device will feature an enhanced primary sensor of 108MP, the same 12MP ultra-wide sensor of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, a 3x telephoto sensor and a 10x “super” optical telephoto sensor. The new telephoto sensors will have 130% larger pixels and double pixel autofocus. With the new 10x telephoto sensor, Samsung will be reliving the 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

All Galaxy S21 series cameras support 4K video recording at 60 fps, which was previously limited to the main sensors. Samsung’s Super Steady stabilization mode will also support 60fps recording, and the camera will be able to switch between 30fps and 60fps based on lighting conditions. Samsung will also add an 8K / 30fps option to devices, a new dual recording mode that will allow users to record using the front and rear cameras, improvements to the night mode with more manual controls and improvements to the moon mode.

The battery capacity of all three Galaxy S21 series devices will remain similar to that of the Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S21 will have a 4,000mAh unit, the Galaxy S21 Plus will include a 4,800mAh unit, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh unit. Although the sources have not confirmed the maximum charging speeds supported on the devices, we expect all models to support a minimum of 25W. Both the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra support Ultra Wide Band technology.

Hollow color variants

The report also reveals details about all the color variants that will be available at launch. The Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21 Plus will be offered in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violent. And the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The frame and the relief of the camera on the devices will come in different colors based on the color of the device. For example, the Phantom Black variant will have a black frame and camera overhang, while the Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink variants will have a copper frame. Much like the Galaxy Note 20 series, the base model of the Galaxy S21 series will have a plastic back panel, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use glass. The sources did not confirm the material of the Galaxy S21 Plus back panel.

The Galaxy S21 series appears to be a small improvement over the Galaxy S20 series, except for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, despite the improvements, there are rumors that Samsung is reducing the prices of the next devices to offer a more competitive product. At the moment, we have no information about the prices of the devices.

