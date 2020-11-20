The latest video ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ shows its lightning tracking features

In September, CDPR revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements. Although you hardly need a state-of-the-art system to play Cyberpunk 2077, the game requires a fairly robust machine if you want to use its lightning tracking features.

The editor recommends using NVIDIA RTX CPUs, although other DXR-compatible GPUs it will work. You will need at least one RTX 2060 graphics card to activate ray-tracing. If you were somehow able to put your hands on The RTX 3080 CPU (and your system meets the other requirements), you should be able to run the game in ultra configurations with ray tracing enabled.

If your PC cannot handle the ray tracing, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing activated through GeForce Now, NVIDIA game streaming service. NVIDIA just released a beta version GeForce Now on iOS. He did this through Safari to get around the complicated game streaming requirements.

O PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 it can also support lightning tracking when it arrives next year. Those who buy the game on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free. In the meantime, these versions will still work on the latest consoles through backward compatibility. Cyberpunk 2077 will come to PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and, of course, PC, on December 10.