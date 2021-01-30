The latest COVID-19 numbers in Canada for Saturday, January 30, 2021

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 4:00 am ET, on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

There are 770,793 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 770,793 confirmed cases (55,313 active, 695,679 resolved, 19,801 deaths). * The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among returnee travelers.

There were 4,690 new cases on Friday of 79,586 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 5.9 percent. The rate of active cases is 145.54 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 33,386 new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is 4,769.

There were 137 new deaths reported Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 973 new deaths reported. The seven-day moving average of reported new deaths is 139. The seven-day moving average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.1 per 100,000 people.

There were 17,370,146 tests completed.

_ Terra Nova and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

On Friday there were four new cases of 222 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.8 percent. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is one.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

79,289 tests were completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 111 confirmed cases (six active, 105 resolved, zero deaths).

There were no new cases on Friday of 274 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.0 percent. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. In the past seven days, there has been a total of a new case. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is zero.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

90,086 tests were completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,577 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,503 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was a new case on Friday of 740 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.14 percent. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. In the past seven days, there have been seven new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is one.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

203,766 tests were completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,218 confirmed cases (314 active, 887 resolved, 17 deaths).

There were 16 new cases on Friday. The rate of active cases is 40.18 per 100,000 people. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 131 new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is 19.

There was a new death reported on Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of four new deaths reported. The seven-day continuous average of new reported deaths is one. The continuous average seven-day mortality rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.18 per 100,000 people.

138,569 tests were carried out.

_ Quebec: 259,993 confirmed cases (14,760 active, 235,516 resolved, 9,717 deaths).

There were 1,295 new cases on Friday. The rate of active cases is 172.14 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 9,502 new cases. The continuous average of new cases over seven days is 1,357.

There were 50 new deaths reported Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 356 new deaths reported. The seven-day moving average of new reported deaths is 51. The seven-day moving average of the death rate is 0.59 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 113.32 per 100,000 people.

2,695,925 tests were completed.

_ Ontario: 264,300 confirmed cases (20,357 active, 237,871 resolved, 6,072 deaths).

There were 1,837 new cases on Friday of 66,782 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 2.8 percent. The rate of active cases is 138.16 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 14,074 new cases. The continuous average of new cases over seven days is 2,011.

There were 58 new deaths reported Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 371 new deaths reported. The seven-day moving average of new reported deaths is 53. The seven-day moving average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.21 per 100,000 people.

9,190,431 tests were completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,280 confirmed cases (3,490 active, 24,967 resolved, 823 deaths).

There were 152 new cases on Friday. The rate of active cases is 253.03 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 1,020 new cases. The continuous average of new cases over seven days is 146.

There were two new deaths reported on Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 28 new deaths reported. The seven-day continuous average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day moving average death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.67 per 100,000 people.

There were 452,461 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 23,366 confirmed cases (2,499 active, 20,575 resolved, 292 deaths).

There were 328 new cases on Friday. The rate of active cases is 212.02 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 1,723 new cases. The continuous average of new cases in seven days is 246.

There were seven new deaths reported Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 45 new deaths reported. The seven-day continuous average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day moving average death rate is 0.55 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.77 per 100,000 people.

333,534 tests were carried out.

_ Alberta: 123,364 confirmed cases (7,805 active, 113,939 resolved, 1,620 deaths).

There were 543 new cases on Friday of 11,559 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 4.7 percent. The rate of active cases is 176.51 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 3,607 new cases. The continuous average of new cases over seven days is 515.

There were 14 new deaths reported Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 108 new deaths reported. The seven-day moving average of reported new deaths is 15. The seven-day moving average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.64 per 100,000 people.

3,118,211 tests were completed.

_ British Columbia: 66,779 confirmed cases (6,039 active, 59,551 resolved, 1,189 deaths).

There were 514 new cases on Friday. The rate of active cases is 117.31 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there were a total of 3,295 new cases. The continuous average of new cases over seven days is 471.

There were five new deaths reported on Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new deaths reported. The seven-day continuous average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day moving average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.1 per 100,000 people.

1,044,931 tests were completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one death).

There were no new cases on Friday of nine tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.0 percent. In the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is zero.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

6,273 tests were carried out.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There was no new case on Friday. In the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is zero.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

9,064 tests were completed.

_ Nunavut: 283 confirmed cases (18 active, 264 resolved, one death).

There was no new case on Friday. The rate of active cases is 45.74 per 100,000 people. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day continuous average of new cases is two.

There were no deaths reported in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

7,530 tests were completed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on January 30, 2021.