The last-minute leak shows us how the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen case works

  • A last-minute leak from the Galaxy S21 series yielded many marketing videos.
  • One of the videos shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen case in action.

O Samsung Galaxy S21 series the launch is only a few hours away, but we already have a good idea of ​​what to expect from the occasion. Now the Evan Blass serial spill has posted a ton of marketing videos to leave nothing to the imagination.

The videos show everything from specifications and camera modes to colors and more. We also have some clips focused on UWB functionality and the Galaxy Buds Prointelligent active noise cancellation. But we are particularly interested in a video that shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen. Check it out below.

We take a close look at the S21 Ultra along with a box that holds the S-Pen on the left side. This adds a little bit of thickness to the left side, but it doesn’t feel thick enough to cause great discomfort. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the case of the S-Pen leaking, but let’s take a look at the actual process of removing it for use.

Otherwise, the clip shows a user tapping, scrolling and doodling with the digital pen. The phone must also support Air View functionality, offering extra features (for example, image views) when swiping the S-Pen over specific areas of the screen. We’ll probably take a good look at this functionality and more in a few hours.

Do you prefer an S-Pen slot or an S-Pen case? Give us your answer by answering our poll below or leaving a comment.

