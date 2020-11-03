The iPhone 12 line is missing a big deal – and Samsung has

O iPhone 12 the line is better than the iPhone 11 family in several ways. There are four models now instead of three from last year for more options, and you get 5G, Apple’s fastest A14 Bionic chip and OLED screens across the board. The cameras have also been improved.

The new $ 699 5.4 inch iPhone 12 mini gives buyers an option for those who prefer small phones, while the $ 1,099 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest screen on an iPhone. But the standard iPhone 12 at $ 799 and $ 999 iPhone 12 Pro are both 6.1 inches, which leaves very little choice for those who like big phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s value orientation Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch screen, which for $ 699 is the same price as the tiny iPhone 12 mini. The S20 FE makes some tradeoffs for its lower price, including a plastic back and less RAM than other Galaxy S20 phones. But the screen positively outperforms the iPhone 12 mini, and you get other benefits that Apple doesn’t offer.

The larger screen of the S20 FE doesn’t just make video playback more engaging. You get a larger display for taking pictures, a larger keyboard for typing messages and more space for viewing documents. In addition, unlike the iPhone 12 mini, you get a 120 Hz update on the S20 FE, which allows for smoother scrolling and gameplay.

(Image credit: Apple)

It gets better. The Galaxy S20 FE starts with 128 GB of storage, double what you’ll find on the iPhone 12 mini. And while the S20 FE has a list price of $ 699, you can easily find it for sale for $ 599.

To be fair, the iPhone 12 mini has several advantages over the S20 FE. You get a faster Bionic A14 processor and better image quality. In addition, the iPhone 12 mini benefits from a tougher Ceramic Shield exhibition.

But having a bigger screen also means that there is room for a bigger battery. The S20 FE packs a 4,500 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 mini supposedly features only a 2,227 mAh battery. The largest iPhone 12 has a battery of 2,815 and only lasted 8 hours and 25 minutes on our battery testing web browsing. The S20 FE lasted another 8:58.

If I were Apple, I would be working on a iPhone SE Plusor an intermediary phone that offers a large screen for a reasonable price. Yes the iPhone XR it only costs $ 499 now, but today 6.1 inches is small. And while the iPhone 11 costs just $ 599 now that the iPhone 12 has been released, it has the same screen size.

The Galaxy S20 FE is not perfect, but it is the best phone for the money right now. And Apple just doesn’t have an answer for that.