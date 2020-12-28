The ‘How Bad Is Your Spotify’ bot ruthlessly bakes you for your lousy musical taste

Pudding’s Spotify bot will highlight your musical tastes and give a complete roasting. Have you ever had that moment when you are listening to terrible music and suddenly your headphones are disconnected for some reason and you are embarrassed to death while a horrible music echoes through your phone and everyone looks at you and judges you? You may not have felt that sensation lately, since we’ve been stuck at home for almost a year and almost all of the interactions we’ve had have been virtual.

The pudding, a digital culture website, launched a THERE bot that specifically judges his bad musical taste. The AI ​​bot not only cruelly ridicules you for your terrible musical taste, but ensures that you continue to laugh at yourself while majestically ridiculing us. Even if you consider yourself an elite music listener, AI will guarantee that it will crush all the ‘good music listener personality’ you have built up in your head. In its essence and character, the bot is a feather in the crown that the year-old roller coaster that 2020 was.

To make the bot roll your eyes at you because of your pathetic musical taste, you can go to Judge my Spotify. The bot that is ‘trained to evaluate your taste in music’ will greet you and ask you to log in to your Spotify account.

Mike Lacher, one of the brains behind the ingenious bot says, “We wanted to do something similar to Packed with Spotify, but instead of celebrating your music, it would insult you. For us personally, we knew that the things we broadcast in private are often embarrassing, so we thought it would be funny to make a bot that would examine all of these things and judge you. We wanted you to look like a critical friend or a snobbish record store clerk. “

The bot explains that “he was trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations and subreddits you never heard of “, as your qualification to judge your musical taste.

As a longtime Spotify user, I was excited to try the bot as soon as I heard about it. I consider myself someone with a pretty decent taste in music, although I have some guilty pleasures. I was eager to know what AI could possibly mock me for, since my frequent playlists were all ’60s rock – and hey, I don’t make the rules, but nobody makes fun of’ 60s rock.

After logging in, the bot wastes no time exchanging pleasantries and goes straight to plague us.

At a certain point in the roasting, the bot even asks us if we are ‘okay’?

Here we can answer ‘yes, why’ or ‘not really’.

But if you choose the option ‘not really’, the bot softens immediately.

After a few more hilarious humiliations, the bot gives us its final judgment. Everyone is attributed to the type of bad that is Spotify. We can also see what percentage of “basic” we are.

If you haven’t already, go straight to the ‘How Bad Is Your Spotify’ page and be judged by ‘sophisticated AI’. But after it was completely roasted … don’t feel so bad, because Lacher admitted that the whole thing is kind of a joke. “Spoiler alert, the bot thinks everything is bad,” he said. “There is no way to make your music good. We analyze your listening history for your most-listened artists, tracks, albums and genres, and then try to give you the best insults from a large corpus of them. No matter what your taste, the bot hates it. “

Is the Mi QLED TV 4K the smart TV with the best price for enthusiasts? We discussed this in Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episodeor just hit the play button below.