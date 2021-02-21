The first helicopter on Mars calls home after landing the Perseverance Rover | Space

The first helicopter sent to another world is doing very well on Mars after surviving “seven minutes of terror” landing on NASA’s Perseverance.

The Ingenuity helicopter, that landed on Mars with Perseverance on Thursday (February 18), he is awake and communicating with controllers on Earth.

Controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) received a downlink on Friday at 18:30 EST (2330 GMT) via the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, indicating the 4-lb. (2 kg) helicopter and its base station are operating normally.

“Both seem to be working very well. With this positive report, we’ll move forward with tomorrow’s helicopter battery charge,” Tim Canham, head of helicopter operations at Ingenuity Mars at JPL, said in a statement on Friday .

This startup procedure, which took place on Saturday (February 20), will charge the six lithium-ion “helicopter” batteries to about 30% of their planned capacity, and the data will be sent back to Earth to decide how to proceed in future battery charging sessions.

An artistic representation of the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, separating from NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

For now, JPL plans to charge the batteries to 35% capacity in a few more days, and then do weekly charging sessions to keep the helicopter warm on the cold Martian surface – and ready for its eventual flight in a few months.

Ingenuity has been getting its strength from Perseverance ever since, but as soon as the rover drops the helicopter, the drone will be charging fully on its own, using solar panels.

“After Perseverance deploys Naivety to the surface, the helicopter will have a Martian day of 30 [31-Earth-day] experimental flight test window, “said JPL in a statement. A Martian day or” sun “lasts 24 hours and 37 minutes, compared to 24 hours on Earth, and controllers are operating on Mars time during the first 90 suns of the mission.

“If Ingenuity survives its first bone-chilling nights on Mars – where temperatures drop to minus 130 degrees Fahrenheit [minus 90 degrees Celsius] – the team will proceed with the first flight of an aircraft in another world, “added the JPL.” If Ingenuity manages to take off and hover during its first flight, more than 90% of the project’s goals will have been achieved. If the aircraft successfully lands and remains operable, up to four more flights could be attempted, each taking advantage of the success of the previous one. “

Ingenuity flights could be the pioneers of a new generation of Mars explorers working independently or alongside human missions in the distant future. Flying drones on Mars can explore ahead of rovers to plan the best routes or hover over dangerous terrain to carry out scientific studies, among other applications.

