The Earth’s magnetic field changed 42,000 years ago, followed by extinctions and turbulence: Study- Technology News, Firstpost

A recent study found that the magnetic poles of the planet Earth overturned about 40,000 years ago, in an event that was followed by global environmental changes and mass extinctions, among other serious implications. The researchers who conducted the study used radiocarbon preserved in ancient tree rings to reduce the amount of time that the Earth’s magnetic field was reversed and the solar winds recorded changes. The period on Earth, 42,000 years ago, was turbulent, with widespread electrical storms, auroras and cosmic radiation infiltrating the atmosphere. Co-led by researchers at UNSW Sydney and the South Australian Museum, the study coined the dangerous time of the ‘Adams Transition Geomagnetic Event’ or simply, ‘Adams Event’.

According to a UNSW Declaration of discovery, the name is a tribute to science fiction writer Douglas Adams, who wrote that ’42’ was the “definitive answer to life, the universe and everything” in his series of science fiction novels Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Trees store records of atmospheric activity in their annual ‘growth rings’ as they age. The researchers studied the rings of some ancient trees. In this case, New Zealand Kauri trees have been studied, which have been preserved in sediment for over 40,000 years and were alive during the Adam Event. The Carbon-14 isotope, or radiocarbon, is rarely found in nature in large quantities. Guided by the peak in radiocarbon levels some 40,000 years ago, scientists were able to date and measure the increase in atmospheric radiocarbon from the collapse of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Although it was known that the magnetic poles had temporarily changed about 41 or 42,000 years ago at an event called the ‘Laschamps Tour’, scientists did not know how it impacted life on the planet, if at all, the statement continues.

After checking the time window for Adams’ event, the team compared the observed changes in weather around the world during the same period. They found that the megafauna in mainland Australia and Tasmania went through simultaneous extinctions 42,000 years ago. In addition, the researchers believe that the event may explain the extinction of Neanderthals and the sudden appearance of art in caves around the globe.

The study was published in Science.