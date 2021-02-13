The coronavirus variant puts NL back in the block; face-to-face vote in suspended provincial election

Newfoundland and Labrador are under block, and Saturday’s provincial elections will continue with postal voting only, officials said on Friday, as the province fights against the B117 variant of the coronavirus.

At an emergency meeting on Friday night – the second time that authorities have addressed the province in a day – Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the medical chief of health, said the tests confirmed the widespread presence of B117 for the first time. turn.

The “concern variant” is responsible for this week’s massive outbreak in the capital.

Confirmation of the variant’s arrival led to blockade measures across the province on Friday and suspended in-person voting in the election, delaying vote counting by at least two weeks.

B117 was first discovered in the United Kingdom. It is believed to be more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.

“We know that if left unchecked, it becomes a predominant strain weeks after the first appearance,” said Fitzgerald. “This is worrying and serious. But we have the capacity to overcome it.”

With immediate effect, the entire province is at Alert Level 5, with all businesses except essentials closed, Fitzgerald announced.

The decision extends previous measures implemented in the St. John area this week, returning Newfoundland and Labrador to the same rules they followed for weeks last spring.

COVID-19 tests soared this week, with reports from Newfoundland and Labrador recording daily cases. (Submitted by Lisa Warren)

Nine more cases have been added to the active total since the afternoon briefing, said Fitzgerald. Many of them are teenagers with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

There are now 269 active cases in the province, with 253 of them recorded in the past five days.

The outbreak came as a rude awakening to a province that regularly reported a total number of active cases in the single digits and, during the summer, survived a period of 42 days without a single active infection.

Most cases, so far, have been linked to travel outside the province.

The province had 390 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the year 2020.

Level 5 rules

Fitzgerald said the discovery of the variant answered her questions about the speed and scope of the spread of the virus. Other provinces are battling the mutation, with experts in Ontario warning that B117 could become the dominant strain there before April.

Due to the contagious nature of the variant, Fitzgerald said that the speed of isolation measures is critical to contain it.

Residents must now stay within their own homes as long as possible and restrict meetings to no more than five people.

All non-essential businesses and facilities, including playgrounds, gyms, beauty salons, cinemas, restaurants, bars, private health clinics and retail stores that do not provide the essentials for life, are now closed.

Elective surgery and non-emergency medical treatments are also suspended.

“At this point, stay in your bubble,” said Fitzgerald, simplifying the strict public health guidelines that Newfoundland and Labradorians have not faced since last May.

“We are back here for a while. I am hopeful that we will not have to brake as we did previously.”

Health Minister John Haggie said that vaccine distribution will continue as promptly as possible, but the timetable depends heavily on delivery schedules, which have been uneven across the country.

Election day punished by outbreak

Bruce Chaulk, the provincial chief electoral officer, released a press release immediately after the statement that he had suspended voting in person in all 40 provincial districts.

“In-person voting will not be rescheduled,” Bruce Chaulk said in a statement. “The election will now move exclusively to voting by mail.”

The deadline for requesting special ballots by mail has been extended until February 15. Voting packages must be received by Elections NL by March 1st.

Prime Minister Andrew Furey triggered the February 13 election last month and has faced growing criticism about his timing. (Paul Daly)

The election battle did not withstand the outbreak well, with voters resigning en masse, delaying election day for the most populous region of the province.

Liberal leader Andrew Furey, campaigning to reinstate himself in the prime minister’s chair, was repeatedly criticized for provoking an election before the vaccine was widely available.

Furey was required by law to call an election within a year after taking office as head of the Liberal Party, with its deadline in August. When he withdrew the warrant in January, the province had fewer and fewer cases.

As the outbreak worsened this week, Furey repeatedly defended the timing of the election.

“I didn’t think much of the election,” Prime Minister Andrew Furey said Friday night, before Chaulk’s announcement and the moment the news of the B117’s arrival surfaced. “I understand that there are questions about the election … but we don’t have the answers.”

Responsibility ahead: opponents

Fitzgerald said he spoke to the province’s top electoral officer, but did not reveal the advice he gave him when pressed during the briefing, saying it is not his jurisdiction.

Furey’s opponents had been calling for a postponement of the elections this week and applauded the decision to move to special votes. NDP leader Alison Coffin expressed concern, however, that some people might face barriers when registering for voting by mail by Monday.

“We can see some legal challenges from that,” said Coffin. “What worries me most is how irresponsible Andrew Furey’s actions were.”

Conservative progressive leader Ches Crosbie declined an interview, but said in a statement that his party would discuss Furey’s electoral calendar “another day”, saying that the public health emergency is the priority.

“Our province deserves a careful conversation about why it takes so long to reach the right decision

to postpone this election and how we hold our political leaders accountable, “said the statement.

Early Friday, authorities reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority in the St. John metropolitan area. The province has reported new cases above the average since Monday, when the rampant spread of the community was first identified.

Thousands of people are now isolated, including 300 health professionals.

