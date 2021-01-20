The city of Winnipeg allowed employees to use their gyms during the red code

WINNIPEG – The Municipality of Winnipeg has allowed its employees to use gyms and fitness centers on their premises amid red code restrictions due to government exemptions on health orders.

The city of Winnipeg confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday evening that the fitness facilities at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Winnipeg Police Service stations, along with six other facilities, were opened and operating for city employees only under a security limit. reduced capacity.

The city said that these centers are used predominantly by rescuers working inside or near buildings.

According to current health orders that have been in place in Manitoba since November 12, all indoor sports or recreational facilities, including gyms and fitness facilities, must be closed. While some restrictions are expected to be eased when health claims expire on Friday, the province said gyms and gyms should remain closed for now.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the provincial chief of public health, said that although the city of Winnipeg was not given specific permission to operate its internal academies, the health orders that required the closure of academies and academies do not apply to any level of government. .

“We hope that governments are able to regulate and therefore we are not going to tell governments how they work,” said Roussin. “If they feel they could have limited capacity and run these academies for their employees for certain reasons, then we are not regulating that.”

Roussin said that if gyms and fitness centers could open in Manitoba, it could cause an increase in cases.

He said he was aware that health inspectors visited some of the gyms that operate on the premises in the city of Winnipeg and considered them safe.

Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason denounced on social media the operation of fitness centers in the city during the restrictions of the red code.

“I am disappointed in myself for being so distracted by business in City Hall for not raising the issue earlier than when I learned today that the city was not covered by the general rules assigned by the Province,” said Nason in a statement to the CTV News.

“Even though I did not access the academy at any time during the restrictions of the Red Code, we must respect the provincial orders and align ourselves with so many who had to close their deals due to this unprecedented moment.”

A city spokesman told CTV News that the city did not know until today that it was being allowed to operate its academies just because it was a municipal government.

“Several months ago, we sought clarification from provincial public health officials as to whether gym facilities within civic workplaces accessible only to and for city officials could remain open,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The province informed us that these facilities could indeed continue to operate, as long as the published capacity limits and physical guidelines are maintained and respected.”

Despite the exemption, they said that as of now the city is closing its employees’ gyms.

The fitness centers at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations and at the Winnipeg Police service stations will continue to function because “mandatory fitness standards are a requirement for the work of the first respondents”.

“We will continue to encourage our employees to explore alternative ways to maintain their physical health, while adhering to public health guidelines,” they said.