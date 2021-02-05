The bombshell of ‘Overwatch 2’ release date is disappointing, but understandable

Tracer, Reinhardt and other characters are being redesigned for Overwatch 2 Blizzard Entertainment



I get it. You’re upset because, save for a little miracle, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 this year. Me too. But while the Activision Blizzard bomb dropped yesterday on the game, it probably not coming this year it’s disappointing, I’m generally okay with that.

I did some extremely optimistic predictions regarding the Overwatch 2 release date in the past. I’m as excited as anyone to play it, but I’m happy to wait. I prefer Blizzard to take the time to do Overwatch 2 as polished as possible.

Given that it will reshape the existing game when the sequel arrives, with new heroes, maps and map types, Blizzard needs to do the right things. And that before we get to the missions of history and completely new aspects of Overwatch 2. Oh, and Blizzard is updating the engine, redesigning characters and revamping the user interface. Even for a large team of developers, this is not the kind of work that can take place in a short time. Not to mention that developers are operating in a world of social detachment and working from home, and dealing with all the challenges that these involve while setting up a complex and collaborative project.

I’ve written several times about how the Overwatch community is dying for some more content. The most recent addition to the list of heroes was in April and it has been almost two years since the last suitable new map. Even if Blizzard could just add the most basic of assault maps (or, finally, fix Paris and Horizon: Lunar Colony), players would absorb it.

I am deeply hopeful that at BlizzConline later this month, Blizzard will reveal a new hero that is coming Overwatch soon – Soujourn’s early arrival, perhaps – or a map for the main game modes. Ideally, we’ll hear about a full timeline of content for the rest of the year, but that’s an illusion. The frequent balance changes over the past year or so have been most welcome, but something new to freshen things up would make the wait much more palatable.

Of course, we will have a long wait until Overwatch 2 arrives, but how long is the new mystery. I don’t think there is a world in which Blizzard will send Overwatch 2 during an Overwatch League season. This would make things very difficult for professionals, who will have several other heroes and maps to learn and strategize. They will want as much time as possible to practice all the changes, including on public servants, before using them in a competition. I suppose it’s possible that we can see Overwatch 2 in the world at least a few months before the start of the 2022 season (ie around that time next year). Otherwise, I hope it won’t arrive until at least the fall of 2022. Sigh.

Look, everyone who cares about Overwatch you want the sequence to arrive as quickly as possible. The fans want it, and the developers and Activision Blizzard want to deliver it to the players. We all just need to be patient. Especially in the wake of the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, launching a game in half can cause more problems than it’s worth.

I’m trying to see the bright side. There were some encouraging words about the development of Overwatch 2 yesterday’s earnings conference call. Announcing this news on BlizzConline would have put a real damper on any Blizzard plans to show at the event, so we’ll be able to focus on positive ads.

In addition, the painful wait will give me much more time to dive into my ridiculous gaming portfolio. Or, you know, just play Mystery Heroes indefinitely while waiting for new additions to Overwatch.