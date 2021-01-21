Tests identify COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ in Barrie LTC’s rapid growth spurt

Preliminary tests confirmed that at least six cases of COVID-19 in a long-term care home in Barrie are due to a “concern variant” of the virus that causes the disease.

O rapidly evolving outbreak at Roberta Place Long Term Care, which started on January 8, has now spread to most of the building’s 130 residents, as well as 69 employees and two visitors. Nineteen people have died so far, and five residents and an employee are in the hospital.

On Wednesday, health officials said tests at the Ontario Public Health laboratory identified a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in six samples. It will take another three or four days for the genetic sequencing to be completed, when health officials will know which variant is present. In recent weeks, experts have warned of the arrival of strains from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

“It is very likely that it is one of these strains,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, the medical health officer for the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit. The rapid progression of cases indicates “a very high attack rate,” he said.

All three variants are considered to be more transmissible than the existing virus. The UK version, the most studied so far, was said to be about 50% more contagious.

Authorities say they do not know at this point how the outbreak started, or whether it is connected to a visitor.

A visitor had close contact with an individual who traveled abroad, Gardner said, but not to the United Kingdom, South Africa or Brazil. That close contact is now also a case, he said.

Residents of long-term care homes can designate two people as “essential” visitors, usually family members, who can enter the home to assist with care. Both confirmed cases of visitors are in this category, said Gardner.

Gardner said he is concerned about the risk of the variant spreading in the community. The speed of the outbreak “shows the care that employees who go to this facility have to exercise in infection control practices,” he said.

“We certainly need to work hard to provide the residents with the necessary care and bring (the outbreak) under control,” said Gardner. “But we also need to be careful that it doesn’t spread through the community, too. Hence the importance of infection control that is practiced by everyone who goes to the facility. “

In-house patients were admitted to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center in Barrie, and Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital provided a director to manage the outbreak.

The house is also expected to receive help from the Canadian Red Cross this week and the corporation that runs the house, Jarlette Health Services, redirected the team to the facility, Gardner said.

In a statement, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, said the outbreak underscored the need for people to stay home to prevent the virus from spreading.

“It is also a stark reminder of the need for greater surveillance at our borders with incoming travelers,” she said.

Fullerton is not the only politician concerned with the entry of COVID cases from other countries.

On Monday, Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ban all non-essential travel into and out of the country because of delays in vaccines and the increase in the number of cases.

The federal government said it is closely watching variants from other countries and Trudeau has hinted that Ottawa “can impose new restrictions without notice at any time” on travelers, the Canadian press reported.

The UK variant, known as B.117, was first identified in December. Genetic sequencing showed that it was responsible for cases as early as September, before it quickly became the dominant strain in that country.

Last week, Ontario’s medical director of health, Dr. David Williams, said the risk of the UK variant was a determining factor behind the province’s new home stay request.