The usual disassembly of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro reveals changes that Apple made to the design of the models to accommodate 5G support, as well as the similarity between the two models internally.

The latest Apple iPhone models started arriving with consumers on Friday, so it didn’t take long for the launch videos of the devices started to emerge. In the first fully detailed disassembly of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, i solve this indicates there are some design changes compared to the iPhone 11 generation in order to add 5G functionality.

The initial stage of gaining access in disassembly did not change much in 2020, with the use of Pentalobe screwdrivers, suction cups, picks and heat used to open the screen. Instead of opening on the left edge, a routine that has been at stake since the iPhone 7, iPhone 12 opens on the right edge.

A first look inside both non-Pro and Pro models simultaneously gives no indication that one is better than the other, until the protection of the camera is removed. It looks like the two were built so similarly that Apple uses a plastic spacer on the iPhone 12, where the third camera and the LiDAR sensor would be located on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 and Pro cameras, as well as a camera spacer [via iFixit]

Another change for 2020 is the inversion of the positions of the SIM tray, logic board and battery, which is believed to be due to the larger Qualcomm logic board compartment 5G chips. The logic board includes the layered Apple A14 Bionic SoC with Micron memory, Samsung flash storage, Qualcomm 5G and LTE transceiver, Qualcomm 5G modem, Apple U1 chip and power management controller and an Avago power amplifier and integrated duplexer . READ AP fact check: Fakes and messes in Trump-Biden's final presidential debate

To make the 5G work properly, smartphones were found to have mmWave antenna modules built into the side of the frame and the back of the logic board.

For other components, Apple was found to have changed the way the speakers were held in place, using Phillips screws and bright orange rubber gaskets instead of adhesive, which can help with repairs. MagSafe charging arrays use 18 magnets to align the coils in place with the charger, with the magnet polarity designed to “expand the effective placement of the phone” while maintaining proper alignment.

A side-by-side view of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro [via iFixit]

Summing up the new models, i solve this suggests that Apple made “some serious design commitments” to add 5G components, with the loss of elements like the L-shaped battery and the smaller logic board. While not “death by a thousand cuts”, Apple’s concessions make iPhones seem “the least inventive”.