Taylor Swift talks about selling her masters

Taylor Swift is talking about the sale of his masters by Scooter Braun.

The singer took the Twitter on Monday to post a long and emotional message about the music executive, who purchased the master recordings for his first six albums from his old label – Big Machine Label Group in June 2019 – despite your objections. At the time, Swift called the deal “the worst case scenario”.

“As you know, over the past year I have been actively trying to regain ownership of my main recordings. With that goal in mind, my team tried to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun,” Swift, who has more than 87 million Twitter followers, wrote on the social networks.

“The Scooter team wanted me to sign a strict NDA stating that I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the BMLG’s financial records (which is always the first step in such a purchase. nature. “

CNN contacted Braun’s representatives for comment. Since 2019, the two are coming and going on social media, with Braun even pleading publicly with Swift at one point to set aside his differences after he claimed that he and his family were receiving anonymous death threats.

Swift wrote on Monday that he never had a chance to buy his masters back.

“I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is NOT absolutely normal and they have never seen an NDA like this presented, unless it was for silence an accuser of aggression by paying him. He would never even quote a price for my team. These original recordings were not for sale to me. “

She said she was only informed of the sale of her masters by Braun after receiving a letter from a private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings, informing her that they had purchased her songs, videos and album art.

“This was the second time that my music was sold without my knowledge.” Swift continued. “The letter told me that they wanted to contact me before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required them not to contact me or my team, or the deal would be canceled.”

Swift also posted a photo of a letter he wrote to Shamrock Holdings. CNN contacted Shamrock Holdings.

Swift’s last two albums, “Lover” and “folklore”, were released by Universal Music Group. She said in her message that she also started to re-record her old songs, which she called “exciting” and “creatively rewarding”.

She ended her open letter by writing, “I love you and I will continue browsing, as they say.”