T-Mobile increases its offerings for the iPhone before the iPhone 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max starts ordering

O iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Maxes will be available for pre-order on Friday and to coincide with the new handsets, T-Mobile has increased its offerings for the entire portfolio of new Apple phones.

As of Friday, the operator is offering users who exchange or add a new line the option of a free iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 when they also negotiate an “eligible” phone and buy on the 30-month plan. Those who switch and look for the iPhone 12 Pro will be able to get it for just $ 50 for the base model with due exchange and purchase on an installment plan, while buyers of 12 Pro Max will be able to get the base model for $ 150, savings of $ 950 in both scenarios.

The iPhone 12 Mini starts at $ 700, while the iPhone 12 starts at $ 830. The basic iPhone 12 Pro starts at $ 1,000, while the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $ 1,100. While the 12 and 12 Pro are now available, the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max will go on sale on November 13.

As with your iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deal in October, the operator is also offering switchers the ability to get two lines of its unlimited service and two iPhone 12 Pros or two iPhone 12 Pro Max for $ 100 a month.

The exchange of a “eligible” phone in good condition is also necessary, but to get the $ 950 discount you will need to exchange an iPhone 11 Pro Max or XS Max. Those with an iPhone 11 Pro, 11, XS, XR, X, 8 or 8 Plus can get $ 830 off, while those with an iPhone 7, 7 Plus or 2020 iPhone SE can get $ 530 off.

The iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus and the original SE can yield a $ 380 discount for new users participating in the promotion, while those who trade on an iPhone 5S, 5, 5C, 4S, 4, 3GS, 3G or Original iPhone can save $ 230.

Similar to the previous October deal, you would be using T-Mobile’s Essentials plan, which currently costs $ 90 a month for two lines with no iPhone included. Unlimited conversation, text and data are included (as well as 5G data), but you have no advantages like free Netflix or international data roaming outside Canada and Mexico and the unlimited hotspot is limited to “3G speeds”. Taxes and fees are also not included in the label price.

An improved business for updaters

Those who already own T-Mobile will be able to upgrade and get up to half of an iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, with the exact amount varying on the device you are trading and which iPhone you are buying. For the 12 Pro Max, the deal would be a discount of a maximum of $ 550.

Existing T-Mobile and Sprint users who have been on T-Mobile or Sprint for at least five years can get an additional $ 200 discount. The loyalty offer can be combined with the barter deal to give existing users up to $ 750 off. T-Mobile did not immediately specify what the exchange values ​​would be for current users.

The new deals are a surprising improvement over T-Mobile’s first offerings for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which peaked at $ 850 on any device when switching and $ 700 for existing users who were upgrading. Those who took advantage of previous deals would need to go back to a T-Mobile store, return the phone and buy it back if they wanted to save the extra money, although it is unclear whether there would be a restocking fee and what exactly the process would look like.

CNET contacted T-Mobile for additional details.

T-Mobile joins ATT disclosing details about their new offerings for the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, with both operators looking at the new iPhones as a way to not only attract people to their respective networks, but also to keep them stuck. Taking advantage of T-Mobile’s business will require the purchase of the device in a 30-month installment plan, with discounts for new and existing users being credited back to your monthly account over the term of the installment.

If you decide to leave T-Mobile before the age of 30 months, the remaining phone balances will be due.