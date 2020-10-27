Stephen Colbert, Sacha Baron Cohen Rip Rudy Giuliani, Trump

Playful famous and star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Sacha Baron Cohen retaliated against the president Donald Trump and exposed Rudy Giuliani further while in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The last time there was a Borat film, in 2006, Donald Trump was not the president of the United States, but everything that existed before that moment, I’m sure,” Stephen Colbert he said, asking later if Baron Cohen has an answer to the president’s response to the last film.

Head of Voice of America’s White House office Steve Herman reported Trump’s response last week, noting that the president discussed the film with reporters while traveling on Air Force One.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump said when asked if he was concerned about a security breach. “But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to deceive me and i was the only one who said no way. He’s a fake guy and I don’t think he’s funny. “

Baron Cohen quickly retaliate on Twitter: “Donald – Thanks for the free advertising for ‘Borat!’ I admit, I don’t think you’re funny either. Even so, the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play the racist clowns, and you’ll need a job after January 20. Let’s talk! “

As if calling the president a racist clown was not enough, the comedian had another answer to the president on Monday night: “Well, I’m sure when he was going out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of time talking about how scary I am. “

Baron Cohen then recalled the time when he interviewed Trump as the character Ali G in 2003 – mocking the president for acting as if he had seen the prank when, in reality, he answered each question as if it were a legitimate interview.

The host finally asked Baron Cohen about the Borat scene that broke the internet last week – notice that Rudy Giuliani denied having done anything wrong.

“Do you have anything to say to Rudy Giuliani about going into a room with a supposed teenager to drink whiskey and zipping up your pants?” Colbert asked.

“Well, he said he didn’t do anything inappropriate and, you know, my feeling is, if he considers it appropriate, then God knows what he intends to do with other women in hotel rooms with a glass of whiskey in hand,” Baron Cohen replied. “I mean, I don’t want to ruin the movie for anyone, so I would say just to see and decide.”

The comedian then exposed Giuliani more than he ever did, revealing that the president’s personal lawyer had a private security guard sitting outside the room to ensure “that no one could enter and out, which is actually even more frightening, when you think about it, for her. “

