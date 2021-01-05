Top News

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 line camera leaked in full

by

Now we are very close to the January 14 launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 reach, but leaks keep coming, with the latest being camera details on all three expected models.

Shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record), these specifications come from a pair of Italian infographics. It looks like they may be official marketing material, but Blass isn’t sure about that. Still, the fact that he is sharing them suggests that he probably has faith in them.

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Savings in NanoCell, UHD and OLED TV researched by Save Bubble

Save on LG TV offers on Cyber ​​Monday sales, along with all...
Read More

You may also like

Ontario task force chief COVID-19 asks Health Canada to ‘examine’ the modern single-dose vaccine

Record update: BC’s top doctor announces 817 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Xiaomi Mi 11 does not ship with a charger in the box

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *