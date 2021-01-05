Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 line camera leaked in full

Now we are very close to the January 14 launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 reach, but leaks keep coming, with the latest being camera details on all three expected models.

Shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record), these specifications come from a pair of Italian infographics. It looks like they may be official marketing material, but Blass isn’t sure about that. Still, the fact that he is sharing them suggests that he probably has faith in them.

One shows the camera specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which apparently have a 12MP f / 1.8 main camera, a 12MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 64MP f / 2.0 telephoto lens and a 10MP f / 2.2 frontal.

Galaxy S21 series: camera infographics https://t.co/rza9YHke8JJanuary 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is shown in a separate infographic with a 108MP f / 1.8 main camera, a 12MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 10MP f / 2.4 telephoto and – in a rare move for a Samsung phone – a second telephoto lens, this time of 10MP f / 4.9. There is also a 40MP f / 2.2 selfie camera listed.

Some of these openings are new details, but the rest of those specifications, now heard several times, then they are very likely to be accurate. If so, in terms of the camera, at least the S21 Ultra could be very different – and probably better – than the other models, thanks to the significantly different main and telephoto triggers.

It is also important to note that all three phones here are called 5G models. One thing we are still unsure of is whether there will be only 4G variants of any of them, but we doubt that the cameras will be different on these anyway.

We’ll have all the official details soon, and TechRadar will be covering the Samsung Galaxy S21 ad in full, so be sure to check back on January 14 – or sooner, if you want to keep up to date with all the leaks and rumors.