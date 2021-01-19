SpaceX’s first Starlink launch in 2021 is scheduled for Wednesday | Human world

SpaceX again delayed the launch of its first set of controversial Starlink satellites to 2021. The launch to Earth’s low orbit was originally scheduled for January 18, then for today, January 19. It is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, at 8: 02 EST (13:02 UTC; translate UTC to your time) of the 39A Launch Complex at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The newest set of 60 Starlink satellites will be launched in the tried and tested version of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. You can watch the live launch on the SpaceX website.

This is the first of many Starlink launches in 2021, as SpaceX moves toward its goal of putting tens of thousands of these satellites into orbit, with the intention of providing global access to high-speed broadband internet.

The first reusable stage of Falcon 9 already supported seven other missions.

To allow additional time for pre-launch inspections, now targeting Wednesday, January 20 at 8:02 am EST for the launch of Starlink – SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2021

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area, now targeting Tuesday, January 19 at 8:23 am EST for the launch of Starlink – SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2021

Targeting Monday, January 18 at 8:45 am EST for the launch of Falcon 9 out of 60 LC-39A Starlink satellites; The first stage of Falcon 9 previously supported seven missions. Is the team keeping an eye on launch and recovery times? https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK – SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2021

Starlink controversy in the astronomical community. Despite the promise of global Internet access, professional and amateur astronomers fear that SpaceX Starlink satellites – which can be seen as “constellations” of moving “stars” – will interrupt observations of the night sky. The National Science Foundation and the American Astronomical Society released a report on the situation in August 2020, after discussions between more than 250 experts in the virtual environment Satellite constellations 1 (SATCON1) workshop.

SpaceX recently equipped some Starlink satellites with a blackened parasol – called VisorSat – that the company hopes to reduce the satellite’s apparent brightness by reducing the amount of sunlight that is reflected. This is just one of the six suggestions proposed by the SATCON1 team.

Initial efforts to mitigate the spacecraft’s impact involved launching a prototype satellite Starlink later dubbed DarkSat in early 2020, which featured a black anti-reflective coating. Recent ground observations of DarkSat in orbit have found half the brightness of a standard Starlink satellite, which is a good improvement, according to experts, but it is still far from what astronomers say is necessary. Jeremy Tregloan-Reed, an astronomer from the University of Antofagasta on the observation team who evaluated the prototype, commented:

I wouldn’t consider DarkSat a victory, but a good step in the right direction.

The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX permission to launch up to 12,000 flat-panel broadband satellites, but the company has indicated that it plans to ship up to 30,000. With these plans – just like Amazon’s Kuiper Project targeting 3,236 satellites and OneWeb, a bankrupt company recently acquired by the UK government, perhaps struggling for 2,000 – the scale of the astronomy satellite constellation problem will only increase.

In short: SpaceX plans to launch tens of thousands of Starlink satellites, with a life expectancy of around 5 years, in low Earth orbit. The goal is global access to the Internet. Astronomers are concerned. See how to watch the launch now scheduled for Wednesday, January 20th.