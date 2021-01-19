Top News

SpaceX’s first Starlink launch in 2021 is scheduled for Wednesday | Human world

by

Rocket with four outstretched legs landing in a cloud of flame on a ship.

A Falcon 9 landing in 2017. Image via SpaceX.

SpaceX again delayed the launch of its first set of controversial Starlink satellites to 2021. The launch to Earth’s low orbit was originally scheduled for January 18, then for today, January 19. It is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, at 8: 02 EST (13:02 UTC; translate UTC to your time) of the 39A Launch Complex at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The newest set of 60 Starlink satellites will be launched in the tried and tested version of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. You can watch the live launch on the SpaceX website.

This is the first of many Starlink launches in 2021, as SpaceX moves toward its goal of putting tens of thousands of these satellites into orbit, with the intention of providing global access to high-speed broadband internet.

The first reusable stage of Falcon 9 already supported seven other missions.

The Earth's curve seen from orbit, with 16 tiny stripes (Starlink satellites), each marked with a number.

Astronauts at the International Space Station photographed the southern lights and a train of 16 Starlink satellites (each with a unique identification number) on April 13, 2020 over the Southern Ocean off the coast of Antarctica. Image via ISS / NASA. See also this video.

Starlink controversy in the astronomical community. Despite the promise of global Internet access, professional and amateur astronomers fear that SpaceX Starlink satellites – which can be seen as “constellations” of moving “stars” – will interrupt observations of the night sky. The National Science Foundation and the American Astronomical Society released a report on the situation in August 2020, after discussions between more than 250 experts in the virtual environment Satellite constellations 1 (SATCON1) workshop.

READ  BC continues to break records with 1,959 new COVID-19 cases in three days, nine new deaths

SpaceX recently equipped some Starlink satellites with a blackened parasol – called VisorSat – that the company hopes to reduce the satellite’s apparent brightness by reducing the amount of sunlight that is reflected. This is just one of the six suggestions proposed by the SATCON1 team.

Initial efforts to mitigate the spacecraft’s impact involved launching a prototype satellite Starlink later dubbed DarkSat in early 2020, which featured a black anti-reflective coating. Recent ground observations of DarkSat in orbit have found half the brightness of a standard Starlink satellite, which is a good improvement, according to experts, but it is still far from what astronomers say is necessary. Jeremy Tregloan-Reed, an astronomer from the University of Antofagasta on the observation team who evaluated the prototype, commented:

I wouldn’t consider DarkSat a victory, but a good step in the right direction.

The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX permission to launch up to 12,000 flat-panel broadband satellites, but the company has indicated that it plans to ship up to 30,000. With these plans – just like Amazon’s Kuiper Project targeting 3,236 satellites and OneWeb, a bankrupt company recently acquired by the UK government, perhaps struggling for 2,000 – the scale of the astronomy satellite constellation problem will only increase.

19 thin shiny lines crossing a section of the starry sky from side to side.

A time-lapse image shows the passage of a cluster of Starlink satellites, creating bright streaks across the field of view of a telescope at Chile’s Inter-American Observatory in Cerro Tololo in November 2019. Image via CTIO / NOIRLab/ NSF / AURA and DECam DELVE search.

In short: SpaceX plans to launch tens of thousands of Starlink satellites, with a life expectancy of around 5 years, in low Earth orbit. The goal is global access to the Internet. Astronomers are concerned. See how to watch the launch now scheduled for Wednesday, January 20th.

Your Rovira

READ  Canadian Armed Forces member fatally shot during training exercise in Wainwright, Alta.

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Leafs quietly confident about their ability to beat the Canadian division

TORONTO – The first day of an NHL training camp is reserved...
Read More

You may also like

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro cost $ 199

Toronto van attack killer says he would do it all again, but would make sure he died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *